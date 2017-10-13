Priyanka Chopra’s Makeup Artist’s Brilliant Hack for Removing Waterproof Mascara

Waterproof mascara is great for a girl’s night out or fall wedding, but removing it can feel like pulling glue off your lashes. We’ve all fallen victim to raccoon eyes after what feels like hours of scrubbing. You may have even tried coconut oil or lotion, but things can get messy quick, and a little lotion in the eye has never felt good.

Thankfully, pro makeup artist Nick Barose—who has worked on the faces of Priyanka Chopra, Lupita Nyong’o, and Kim Cattrall—revealed his waterproof makeup secret, and our eyelashes are thanking him big time.

He recently told InStyle, “Start with a layer of regular mascara as your base coat, then do a second coat with the waterproof formula, this helps to seal your lashes in a waterproof barrier, but is much easier to remove.”

It’s literally that easy. So, next time you know there’s some sweat, tears, or moisture headed your way, don’t think twice about the repercussions of waterproof mascara. With this trick, you’ll be wiping it off in no time.