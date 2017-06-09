StyleCaster
The 9 Best Waterproof Foundations You Won't Sweat Off

The 9 Best Waterproof Foundations You Won’t Sweat Off

The 9 Best Waterproof Foundations You Won’t Sweat Off
Photo: ImaxTree

Ah, summer—you tricky, tricky asshole. We wait for you all year to come back and save us from the doldrums of winter, and you repay us by immediately spiking to 100-degree temps that threaten to melt off every tiny speck of makeup on our faces. And some of us *need* our foundation, OK? Some of us don’t have perfect, ethereal-level skin that can go without coverage on the beach or on sweaty picnics. But luckily, this problem isn’t really a problem anymore, because the beauty world has blessed us with waterproof, sweat-proof, stay-all-day foundation formulas that actually work.

Sadly, though, waterproof foundation has gotten a bad rap over the years, thanks to some shitty early-edition formulas that applied like cake batter and dried down to a moisture- (and soul-) sucking finish that highlighted every bump and pore on your face. In a word: gross. But the new wave of long-wear foundations are nothing like their cousins; they’re infused with super-hydrating, skin-softening ingredients like hyaluronic acid glycerin, and they can be worn on even the driest of skin tones without fear of your face flaking off. Basically, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t try a waterproof foundation today, and to get you started, we rounded up the very best formulas, below. Click through to find your new favorite, and throw up your middle finger to summer.

1 of 10
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15, $39; at Tarte

Photo: Tarte
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup, $39.50; at Estée Lauder

Photo: Estée Lauder
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Foundation
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Foundation

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Foundation, $12.99; at L’Oréal Paris

Photo: L'Oréal Paris
Smashbox Studio Skin 15 Hour Wear Hydrating Foundation
Smashbox Studio Skin 15 Hour Wear Hydrating Foundation

Smashbox Studio Skin 15 Hour Wear Hydrating Foundation, $42; at Smashbox

Photo: Smashbox
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation, $47; at Lancôme

Photo: Lancôme
M.A.C. Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation
M.A.C. Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation

M.A.C. Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation, $34; at M.A.C. Cosmetics

Photo: M.A.C.
Rimmel Lasting Finish Foundation
Rimmel Lasting Finish Foundation

Rimmel Lasting Finish Foundation, $6.99; at Target

Photo: Rimmel London
Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Combination/Oily Skin
Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Combination/Oily Skin

Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Combo/Oily Skin, $12.99; at Ulta

Photo: Revlon
Clinique Stay Matte Oil-Free Makeup
Clinique Stay Matte Oil-Free Makeup

Clinique Stay Matte Oil-Free Makeup, $24; at Clinique

Photo: Clinique
