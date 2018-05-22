StyleCaster
The Water-Resistant Products You Need for a Sweat-Proof Summer

by
Photo: Allison Kahler

There are few beauty blunders worse than transferring face makeup onto someone’s shirt. And the chances of this happening only increase when the weather warms up. Over the next few months, you’re also bound to get caught in the rain without an umbrella or travel under a cloudless sky at least once or twice. For these reasons—among others—we should be arming ourselves with waterproof or lighter water-resistant beauty products.

Waterproof Versus Water-Resistant

The common misconception is that waterproof and water-resistant mean the same thing. But there’s actually a small but significant difference. Whereas waterproof products are completely impervious to water, water-resistant ones aren’t as thick and are only able to slightly ward off the penetration of water.

According to Glamsquad’s artistic director Kelli J. Bartlett, “Water-resistant products stand up against heat and humidity, but won’t keep your makeup intact if you jump in a pool, while waterproof products will withstand a pool dunking session.”

So whether you wear one or the other really depends on personal preference; there isn’t a “better” choice. In both cases, Bartlett says that formaldehyde and parabens are commonly used ingredients you should steer clear of. Although they do a good job of blocking water, they can also clog the pores, leading to excess oil production and eventually, breakouts. Instead, opt for products that contain a small amount of silicone and a larger amount of polymers. The latter is a fancy word for a long chain of molecules that form a thick film around your beauty products, giving them long-wear ability.

MORE: The Newest Beauty Products for Your Summer Routine

Makeup Remover and SPF

And since waterproof/water-resistant products are understandably stubborn to remove, Bartlett recommends removing makeup with an oil-based cleanser. They’re heavy-duty enough to dissolve makeup in just a few swipes, without being super harsh on the skin.

“Lancôme Bi-Facil is the best, as it is gentle and effective because of its dual action formula,” she says.

And of course, sun protection should be priority, applied before and after your makeup. Right now, Bartlett is priming her skin with Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen and touching up with the brand’s Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen mist throughout the day.

Ahead are the latest and greatest options for head-to-toe transfer-proof protection, in case you haven’t stocked up already.

STYLECASTER | New Waterproof Beauty Products | Cover FX Power Play Foundation
Cover FX Power Play Foundation

In addition to being vegan and cruelty-free, this medium- to full-coverage liquid foundation, available in 40 different shades, contains ultra-fine powders that control shine.

$44 at Cover FX

Photo: Cover FX
STYLECASTER | New Waterproof Beauty Products | L'Oreal Voluminous X Fiber Mascara
L'Oreal Voluminous X Fiber Mascara

Available in both washable and waterproof formulas, this mascara is available in three versions of black ("Blackest Black," "Black," and "Soft Black") for some serious color payoff.

$10.99 at L'Oreal

Photo: L'Oreal
STYLECASTER | New Waterproof Beauty Products | Benefit Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
Benefit Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

The upgraded version of Benefit's award-winning brow gel contains a new set of water-resistant ingredients that help shape and color the brows.

$24 at Benefit Cosmetics

Photo: Benefit Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | New Waterproof Beauty Products | Kat Von D Limited-Edition 10-Year Anniversary Tattoo Liner
Kat Von D Limited-Edition 10-Year Anniversary Tattoo Liner

Made with a super-fine brush tip that allows for your most precise application close to the lash lines.

$20 at Kat Von D Beauty

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
STYLECASTER | New Waterproof Beauty Products | Lancôme Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara
Lancôme Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara

The super-size brush means you need only a couple of swipes for evenly layered color across your lashes.

$25 at Lancôme

Photo: Lancôme
STYLECASTER | New Waterproof Beauty Products | Pretty Vulgar Vixen Glimmer Eyeliner & Shadow Topper
Pretty Vulgar Vixen Glimmer Eyeliner & Shadow Topper

In addition to being quick-drying and water-resistant, the glitter finish provides a cool prismatic effect.

$20 at Pretty Vulgar

Photo: Pretty Vulgar
STYLECASTER | New Waterproof Beauty Products | Sephora Collection Glide Liner
Sephora Collection Glide Liner

The gel texture of this kohl liner sits comfortably on the lash line for day-long wear.

$14 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | New Waterproof Beauty Products | Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder
Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder

The weightless powder that ensures your makeup gets a matte finish that remains intact for hours on end.

$34 at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | New Waterproof Beauty Products | Glossier Lash Slick
Glossier Lash Slick

This "no makeup" mascara is water-resistant, not waterproof, so you can easily wash off with warm water at the end of the day.

$16 at Glossier

Photo: Glossier
STYLECASTER | New Waterproof Beauty Products | Cargo Swimmables Longwear Liquid Foundation
Cargo Swimmables Longwear Liquid Foundation

The unique water-based texture in this foundation creates a special film that helps repel water and moisture from the face for long-lasting coverage.

$34 at Cargo Cosmetics

Photo: Cargo Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | New Waterproof Beauty Products | Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion Sunscreen SPF 50
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion Sunscreen SPF 50

Part sunscreen, part moisturizer, this keeps the skin protected for up to eight hours, without leaving behind a greasy residue or white film.

$12.49 at Neutrogena

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | New Waterproof Beauty Products | Stila Micro Tip Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Stila Micro Tip Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

The brand's top-selling waterproof liquid eye liner formula has been updated with an even finer ultra-thin tip for precise strokes along the lash line.

$22 at Stila

Photo: Stila Cosmetics

