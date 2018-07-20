15 Watermelon Recipes That’ll Complement Your Quest for Healthier-Looking Skin

There’s a reason wellness experts are constantly preaching the gospel of water-filled fruits and veggies. One, water makes up a large portion of our bodies and is essential to healthy living, whether you’re sitting at a desk all day or engaged in a more strenuous activity. The general standard is eight glasses of agua per day, but even the biggest health nut knows that can be a tall order to keep up with. For that reason, we have our lucky stars to thank for foods high in water content because they keep us filled and hydrated at the same time. And for some reason, beauty brands are in a full-on love affair with one in particular this year: watermelon.

Well, actually, we totally get it. In addition to its thirst-quenching taste that instantly makes barbecues more appealing, watermelon contains a substantial amount of lycopene, one of the most powerful antioxidants in existence (also found in red tomatoes). It protects the body against environmental stressors, such as air pollution and humidity, and aids in the prevention of more serious ailments, such as cancer. In short: There’s no reason you shouldn’t be incorporating it into your routine.

For good skin health, there’s Glow Recipe’s top-selling Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask and Milk Makeup’s Watermelon Brightening Serum, among many, many other faves to choose from; but you can also get your hands dirty with food and drink alternatives. Ahead are 15 Pinterest-approved recipes that taste as good as they look and will give your skin the melon boost it needs.