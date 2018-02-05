This Woman’s Video of a Cheap Blowdryer Catching Fire Has Gone Viral

We’re all for beauty bargains, but not at the cost of our safety. Erika Augthun Shoolbred learned this the hard way when she purchased a OraCorp blowdryer off Amazon. The price, well under $30, is what drew her in, but that turned out to be the only good thing about her purchase.

Upon receiving and turning on her beauty tool, it quickly transformed into a blow torch and caught fire. It’s one of our worst beauty nightmares realized.

“Talk about a bad hair day! My new hair dryer (more like hair frier) from OraCorp on Amazon.com became a blow torch on its first use this morning,” she wrote in a now viral Facebook post. “A small burn on my hand and an enormous smell to my master bath – the company has yet to respond to my complaint or videos.”

After being flooded with comments (mostly filled with concern), Shoolbred shared that although she had yet to speak with anyone from the company, the blow dryer was swiftly removed from Amazon’s website.

“Both Amazon and OraCorp. Amazon credited my account and gave me the contact info for the company but I have yet to hear from them. The drier was marketed as salon grade – the product has now been removed from Amazon’s site. It is made in China – and was represented much like a JINRI drier. The box however says Paradise Twinklers. No paradise found here. I’m just glad it wasn’t more horrific!”

There’s nothing more gratifying than finding beauty tools at a decent price, but if it seems too good to be true…it probably is. Let this be a lesson for hot tool users; read reviews, double-check Amazon affiliated-brands and tread lightly when purchasing online! In case you missed it, here are a few other things to keep in mind while shopping Amazon’s beauty section.