People are Painting Viral Memes on Their Eyelids, and OMG

Uh, in case you haven’t looked at your phone in a few weeks, beauty art has resurfaced in a majorly weird, insanely hilarious way: in the form of meme makeup. Yeah, that doesn’t really make sense, but once you see the pictures, you’ll understand. Because makeup artists are taking our favorite memes, like the infamous Crying Kim, Salt Bae, and Evil Kermit, and painting them on their eyelids, like teeny, tiny works of art. Yup.

According to Buzzfeed, who first spotted the phenomenon, the trend seems to have started by a makeup artist (whose Twitter handle is @thai_brows), who posted a side-by-side pic of Kermit drinking tea, with the same image painted on her lid on the right. “I’m here for this meme makeup trend,” says the caption. “God bless @thai_brows.”

Since then, pretty much anyone who has ever had an affinity for memes and makeup has gotten in on the trend, cashing in on memes like confused Nick Young, hurt bae, crying Kim, SpongeBob, and more. We have no real commentary on these, other than the fact that we wish we were talented enough to be able to draw mini portraits on mini spaces of skin. But, you know, we’ve all got our talents, like eating an entire loaf of bread in one sitting. Whattup. Scroll down to see more makeup memes, and be prepared to watch this trend fade as fast as dying light.

SQUIDWARD TENTACLES

CRYING KIM

PATRICK STAR

EVIL KERMIT

SMOKING JORDAN

HURT BAE