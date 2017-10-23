Victoria Beckham Can’t Get Enough of This $10 Makeup Remover

Victoria Beckham is fashion and beauty royalty. Her runway fashions are worn by the Hollywood elite; Estée Lauder recruited her for a wildly successful makeup collaboration; and let’s not forget her status as a pop culture icon, alongside the Spice Girls.
With this many accomplishments and a sizable income to her name, one might assume Beckham’s personal beauty stash includes items that cost more than our rent… and it does. But there are also a few bargain products sprinkled into her daily routine. According to a recent interview with Into The Gloss, the 43-year-old swears by Bioderma Sensibio H2O Wipes for makeup removal. Yes, the pink ones you always pass in the drugstore aisle.
“The only face wipes that actually take off all my makeup are the Bioderma ones,” she shared. “I always use a cleanser after, but these wipes really get everything off.”
It’s also important to note that her cleansing steps don’t start and end with wipes. Most of us, especially after a long day, tend to wipe off our makeup and jump right in the bed, not realizing our skin needs a little more love. However, the Bioderma wipes are a great place to start.
They’re fragrance-free and infused with a micellar water solution that mimic the cells used to naturally rebuild our skin’s film. In simpler terms: They’ll remove makeup without completely disturbing your skin’s ability to repair itself. Thanks for sharing, Victoria—pretty sure your drugstore go-to just became our new obsession.