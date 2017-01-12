Venus Williams’ Top Food and Fitness Secrets

When you think of Venus Williams, you probably think of her as being one half of one of the world’s most dynamic duos, along with her equally famous sister, Serena. While the two routinely make headlines for being tennis superstars, you gotta wonder what goes on off the courts to get in such incredible shape. We got the chance to ask Venus about her day-to-day eating and exercise routine. She might be unbelievably fit, but she’s got a vice, just like the rest of us. Read on to find out, in her own words, about Venus’s favorite junk food, workout music, and healthy snack.

I start an average day by: Drinking a green smoothie of kale, spinach, pineapple and vegan protein powder.

For lunch I had: Green salad with goddess dressing and roasted corn.

Today I snacked on: Dried fruits and nuts.

My go-to healthy drink is: Hot water with lemon and honey.

The one thing I would never eat is: Escargot.

My favorite workout is: Plyometrics and any fast-paced drills, because it’s exciting.

My guilty pleasure food is: Donuts.

The one thing that always gets me motivated to work out is: Knowing I’m going to get results.

The next big health and fitness trend will be: Triathlons.

My favorite healthy restaurant is: Christopher’s Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

My favorite healthy snack is: Dried cherries and organic fruit straps.

On Instagram I’m obsessed with following: Serena Williams!

The three ingredients you’ll always find in my kitchen are: Himalayan pink salt, organic butter, and kale.

My biggest health tip for travelers is to: Somehow squeeze in a workout in the morning, even if it’s a small one. That way, you have the rest of the day to enjoy and sightsee.

My signature healthy dish is: Warm roasted kale salad with sun-dried tomatoes and fresh peppercorn.

The health app I couldn’t live without is: Run Keeper.

The top three songs on my workout playlist right now are: “One More Time” by Daft Punk, “Dangerous” by David Guetta, and “Panda” by Desiigner.

My favorite activewear brands are: I’m a little biased, but I love EleVen‘s just-launched Epitome collection.

The best part of my job is: Living my dream on a daily basis.