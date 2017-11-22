StyleCaster
12 Vegan Lip Colors That Look Gorgeous on Darker Skin Tones

Photo: Ashley Britton

For women of color, buying makeup often feels like something you need an advanced degree for. Undertones, ingredients, formula and wearability are all factors that can zap the fun out of finding a new product. But thankfully, there’s also a subculture of women who’ve been creating brown girl-friendly vegan beauty—long before it was a trend.

MORE: This Lipstick Makes a Serious Statement About Sexual Assault

Long gone are the days of compromising healthy formulas for colors that actually work. Thanks to a new crop of lippies that are as clean as they are pretty, we no longer have to. If you have a go-to hue, great. If you’re still looking, makeup artist Tara Lauren shared some insight how to find the right colors for your shade of deep.

Go blue with reds. “There is something about a red with a subtle blue undertone on melanin-rich skin that just works. It creates just the right amount of depth and makes a statement,” says Lauren.

Pick the perfect plum.  Currant and merlot tones are also great for women of color. Her application tip: “Lipsticks can be blotted to create a slight stain or applied regularly for a rich berry lip.”

MORE: A Top Makeup Artist’s 12 Favorite Primers

Feel the fire. “Orange is a color that I feel is sometimes over looked by women of color,” says Lauren. Warm against warm undertones helps bring out the richness in brown skin. “If you’re not ready to commit to color full on, use a lip liner close to your [natural] lip color, apply and blend to desired look,” Lauren says.

Choose a finish. “Going glossy or matte is definitely based on mood for me,” says Lauren. Yes, there are an abundance of matte shades on the market, but a gloss can be carefree and subtle. It’s all a matter of preference.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 12 vegan lip colors that check all of these boxes and won’t disappoint.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12
STYLECASTER | Vegan Lipstick for Darker Skin Tones | Kat Von D Hilda Lipstick
Kat Von D Beauty Farm Sanctuary Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Hilda

This creamy milk chocolate brown will work across a range of deeper skin tones, without any washout or ashiness.

$20, at Kat Von D Beauty

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
STYLECASTER | Vegan Lipstick for Dark Skin Tones | Clove + Hallow Prep Lip Glaze
Clove + Hallow Lip Glaze in Prep

Pinks can be tricky on darker skin, but the warmer undertones of this deep rose are soft and pretty. Plus, the formula is more of the sheer side, so it'll just compliment your natural lip color.

$15, at Clove + Hallow

Photo: Clove + Hallow
STYLECASTER | Vegan Lipstick for Dark Skin Tones | Ilia Tainted Love Lip Crayon
Ilia Satin Cream Lip Crayon in Tainted Love

Mauve is generally one of those shades that look good on everyone—but it can easily take an icy turn that just doesn't work with warmer skin tones. Here's an option that's both flattering and festive, no matter what time of the year.

$24, at Ilia

Photo: Ilia
STYLECASTER | Vegan Lipsticks for Dark Skin Tones | Dose of Colors Berry Me Lipstick
Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick in Berry Me 2

Plums are generally flattering across all shades of the skin tone spectrum, but this magenta berry is particularly good against brown skin. It shows up more vibrant than other purpley shades, even on rich, dark skin.

$18, at Dose of Colors

 

Photo: Dose of Colors
STYLECASTER | Vegan Lipsticks for Dark Skin Tones | Civilized Cosmetics Blood Orange Lipstick
Civilized Cosmetics Liquid Lip Suede in Blood Orange

When choosing a coral for darker skin, look for shades that look a little more red, like this one. The more peachy or pink the color is, the more likely it is to show up ashy.

$19, at Civilized Cosmetics

Photo: Civilized Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Vegan Lipstick for Dark Skin Tones | Note Mattemoist Lip Gloss
Note Cosmetics Mattemoist Lipgloss in Notisme

Even in more sheer satiny finishes, reds with a bit of blue in it work best on darker skin, like this crimson option.

$9, Note Cosmetics

Photo: Note Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Vegan Lipsticks for Dark Skin Tones | Luscious Pout in Fierce
Luscious Pout Marker Lip Contour Crayon in Fierce

If you're looking for a hot pink that isn't too shocking, this deep berry is a nice switch-up from a classic red.

$11, Luscious

Photo: Luscious Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Vegan Lipsticks for Dark Skin Tones | Ciate Glitter Flip
Ciaté London Glitter Flip in Iconic

You may think a dark color against dark skin doesn't work, but it's actually quite the opposite—especially if there is shimmer involved. Swipe on this near black metallic, then press your lips together and watch it transform into the most gorgeous navy ink blue.

$19, at Ciate London

Photo: Ciaté London
STYLECASTER | Vegan Lipstick for Dark Skin Tones | BH Cosmetics Lust Lip Kit
BH Cosmetics

This red reads a bit more brown than it does burgundy, but not in the brick red kind of way that can look dated. The matching liner will help add some needed definition on darker skin.

$13, BH Cosmetics

 

Photo: BH Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Vegan Lipstick for Dark Skin Tones | NARS Area Lip Glide
Nars Velvet Lip Glide in Area

Finding a true nude if you're on the dark chocolate end of the spectrum can be beyond frustrating, but this chestnut brown should is a perfect match. It'll give just enough contrast without blending completely into your skin.

$26, at Nars

Photo: Nars Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Vegan Lipstick for Dark Skin Tones | Colourpop Who Run This LippieStix
ColourPop Lippie Stix in Who Run This

Rusty reds can go all the way wrong on dark skin, but this deep apricot has just the right mix of brown, red and orange and a slightly satin finish to keep it looking fresh and not horribly old school.

$5, at Colourpop

Photo: Colourpop
STYLECASTER | Vegan Lipstick for Dark Skin Tones | Spela Got This Lipstick
Spela Matte Liquid Lip in Happy Hour

If you do prefer more of a traditonal burgundy, this creamy color will basically make your mouth look like you were sipping on a glass of red wine.

$18, at Spela Cosmetics

Photo: Spela Cosmetics

