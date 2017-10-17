14 Vampy Lipsticks for a Halloween-Ready Face

Although we try not to follow rigid beauty rules, it’s hard to resist the allure of a bold lipstick this time of year. Fall is synonymous with dark and sultry hues, which means you’ve probably started that inevitable search for a vampy lipstick you can rock through the fall and winter seasons.
And because Halloween is a prime time for debuting your seasonal go-to, we have a feeling any of these shades will get you to embrace the dark side. From powdery plum to navy blue and a color-shifting fave, the long-wear vampy colors you’ve been searching for are waiting below.
Dior Diorific Khol Lipstick in Bold Amethyst
A holiday 2017 limited edition plum shade that delivers intense color and dries into a powdery matte finish. The pretty gold case isn't too shabby either.
$38; at Dior
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick in Marsala
The monoi butter and coconut oil means you can have your color payoff and intense moisture, too.
$24; at Sephora
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Deep Void
As expected, McGrath's latest lippie collection is one of Sephora's top-selling products, making this sultry shade a fall must-have.
$38; at Pat McGrath Labs
Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick in Plan 9
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Birkin Brown
Inspired by both Naomi Campbell and Jane Birkin, this deep chocolate shade is totally buildable and infused with a host of underrated hydrating ingredients, like Orchid extract.
$34; at Charlotte Tilbury
Lancôme Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick in Dark Fiction
The cushion applicator makes it easier to apply an even swipe of the light oil formula, while still getting full coverage that feels like a second skin.
$22; at Lancôme Paris
Lime Crime Perlees Lipstick in Asphalt
Both metallic and matte, this vegan lipstick is the one to grab when you simply want something a little different.
$14; at Lime Crime
MAC Lipstick in Cyber
MAC's extensive plum lipstick range includes this satin shade with a semi-matte finish.
$17.50; at Nordstrom
Make Up For Ever Artist Rouge Lipstick in Midnight Blue
One swipe equals over eight hours of coverage when you wear any of the shades, including this navy blue hue, from the brand's top-rated creme lipstick range.
$22; at Make Up For Ever
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Deborah
This red-brown shade is the key to reaching your fall beauty goals before the first snow fall.
$34; at NARS Cosmetics
Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick in Miss Conduct
The polymer technology in this liquid formula means you don't have to worry about it disappearing while you eat lunch or drink that first cup of coffee.
$24; at Smashbox
Tom Ford Matte Lip Color in Black Dahlia
If you're a sucker for the luxe, this brick red shade from the designer's beauty line must be in your fall collection.
$54; at Tom Ford
Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick in Blackmail
The metal-like finish in this deep matte shade is why UD fanatics keep coming back for more.
$18; at Urban Decay
Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Matte Lipstick in Up Beet
Everyone needs a dark purple lipstick in their stash.
$22; at Selfridge's
