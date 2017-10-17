14 Vampy Lipsticks for a Halloween-Ready Face

Although we try not to follow rigid beauty rules, it’s hard to resist the allure of a bold lipstick this time of year. Fall is synonymous with dark and sultry hues, which means you’ve probably started that inevitable search for a vampy lipstick you can rock through the fall and winter seasons.

And because Halloween is a prime time for debuting your seasonal go-to, we have a feeling any of these shades will get you to embrace the dark side. From powdery plum to navy blue and a color-shifting fave, the long-wear vampy colors you’ve been searching for are waiting below.