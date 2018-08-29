The Vampy Lipstick Shades You’ll be Pining to Wear This Fall

With another Fashion Month and Halloween on the horizon (seriously, where has the time gone?!), we’re already putting together our lewks for the upcoming fall season. It’s clear that our wardrobe will consist of chunky sweaters, thigh high boots and a denim jacket or two, but there’s no telling where our hair and makeup choices will land.
With bold, maximalist makeup making a comeback and half-up, half-down hairstyles trending like crazy in Tinseltown, the inspo is overflowing and going in all kinds of directions. But in spite of the overwhelming possibles, there is one product we know will have real estate in our purse: dark lipstick. Vamping it up this time of year never gets old, so here are the lipsticks we recommend trying this fall.
Bite Beauty Astrology by Bite Limited Edition Amuse Bouche Lipstick - Virgo
A grapey-red inspired by the earth sign.
$26 at Bite Beauty
Burt's Bees Moisturizing Liquid Lipstick in Rushing Rose
Infused with apricot and babassu oil for soft, hydrated lips.
$10 at Burt's Bees
Colourpop Scorpio Moon Creme Lux Lipstick
A plummy rose with lasting power.
$7 at Colourpop
Giorgio Armani Beauty Rouge D'Armani Matte Lipstick in Night Viper
Jouer Cosmetics Long-Wear Lip Cream Liquid Lipstick in Cabernet
Lipstick Queen Method in the Madness Lipstick in Chaotic Cocoa
Shiseido ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in Majo
Embrace your sweet side with this chocolate red.
$26 at Shiseido
Sleek MakeUP Major Matte Ultra Smooth Matte Lip Cream in Unreal
Classic burgundy with a matte finish.
$6.99 at Target
Too Faced Melted Matte-Tallic Liquified Lipstick in I Wanna Rock With You
Standout in this metallic burgundy.
$21 at Ulta
Wet n Wild Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick in So Noir Cool
The most intense black you've ever worn.
$4.99 at Wet n Wild
Bobbi Brown Soft Matte Crushed Lip Color in Blackberry
e.l.f. Liquid Matte Lipstick in Black Out
Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick in I Hide My
Lancome Paris Matte Shaker Liquid Lipstick in Plum Plum Girl
The Lip Bar Merlot Lipstick
The perfect match for that glass of red wine.
$12 at The Lip Bar
M.A.C Matte Lipstick in Matte Royal
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color in Escapist
Super saturated for intense color payoff.
$9.49 at Ulta
Make Up For Ever Artist Liquid Matte Lipstick in Blackcurrant
NYX Powder Puff Lippie Lip Cream in Pop Quiz
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Power Move
Make boss moves in this deep red shade.
$4.99 at Target
