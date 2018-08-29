The Vampy Lipstick Shades You’ll be Pining to Wear This Fall

With another Fashion Month and Halloween on the horizon (seriously, where has the time gone?!), we’re already putting together our lewks for the upcoming fall season. It’s clear that our wardrobe will consist of chunky sweaters, thigh high boots and a denim jacket or two, but there’s no telling where our hair and makeup choices will land.

With bold, maximalist makeup making a comeback and half-up, half-down hairstyles trending like crazy in Tinseltown, the inspo is overflowing and going in all kinds of directions. But in spite of the overwhelming possibles, there is one product we know will have real estate in our purse: dark lipstick. Vamping it up this time of year never gets old, so here are the lipsticks we recommend trying this fall.