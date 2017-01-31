Easy, So-Pretty Valentine’s Day Makeup You’ll Want to Wear Past February

Alright, so we’re all about wearing whatever you want, whenever you want, and if that means a Valentine’s Day filled with sweatpants, greasy hair, and zero-makeup, then hell, yes—more power to you (also, can we join you? These tights and fake lashes are annoying as hell). But if you’ve got yourself a hot date, or you just want to have a solo dinner feeling pretty and put-together, then we’ve got you covered with an incredibly pretty, and surprisingly easy, smokey eye that you’ll want to wear pretty much every day past February 14th.

And because we can’t exactly sneak into your house and do your makeup before your big night out, we enlisted the help of Achelle Dunaway, makeup artist and Global Artistic Director at E.l.f. Cosmetics to help us create an easy date-night eye look that you can do in under 10 minutes. Yes, it sounds like a tall order, but trust us when we say it’s totally do-able. Keep reading for the full how-to, and then get ready to finally master the art of eyeshadow and eyeliner.

Photography: Rolando Robinson

Makeup: Achelle Dunaway, E.l.f. Cosmetics

Model: Sarah Barnes