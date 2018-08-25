15 Top-Notch Products That’ll Keep Your Vagina Happy and Healthy

Whoever said vaginal health begins and ends with your period…probably isn’t a woman. As we all know, the space between our legs houses precious cargo that needs (and rightfully) deserves all of the TLC it can get. The health of your vagina depends on a few things, but a balanced pH–or even mix of good and bad bacteria–is paramount. Unfortunately, there’s a set of all-too-common habits and products that can throw that balance off, such as fragranced body washes, harsh hair removal or even the food you eat.

But thankfully, there are just as many women-first brands making our lives a whole lot easier with all kinds of cleansers, exfoliators and even panties dedicated to making our vaginas happier and healthier by the day. Ahead are the top-rated ones that should definitely be on your radar.