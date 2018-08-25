15 Top-Notch Products That’ll Keep Your Vagina Happy and Healthy

Whoever said vaginal health begins and ends with your period…probably isn’t a woman. As we all know, the space between our legs houses precious cargo that needs (and rightfully) deserves all of the TLC it can get. The health of your vagina depends on a few things, but a balanced pH–or even mix of good and bad bacteria–is paramount. Unfortunately, there’s a set of all-too-common habits and products that can throw that balance off, such as fragranced body washes, harsh hair removal or even the food you eat.
But thankfully, there are just as many women-first brands making our lives a whole lot easier with all kinds of cleansers, exfoliators and even panties dedicated to making our vaginas happier and healthier by the day. Ahead are the top-rated ones that should definitely be on your radar.
LOVE WELLNESS pH Balancing Cleanser
This OB/GYN-approved wash is made with all natural ingredients that won't disturb your vagina's microbiome. (Fun fact: this brand is founded by Lo Bosworth.)
$29.99 at LOVE WELLNESS (starts shipping week of 8/27)
LOVE WELLNESS
LOVE WELLNESS Good Girl Probiotics
Probiotics are basically fruits and veggies for your vagina and this one is formulated with bacterial strains that "occur naturally in the vagina ecosystem" so you can steady your pH level and fight off germs.
$24.99 at LOVE WELLNESS
LOVE WELLNESS
Queen V Make It Reign
Made with green tea, mango and chamomile extracts, this gyno-recommended, dye-free and paraben-free body wash is safe to use between your legs.
$9 at Queen V Life
Queen V
Queen V Spray Bay Bay
"Never mist a spot" when you freshen up your nether regions with this aloe-based, intimate moisturizing spritz.
$11 at Queen V Life
Queen V
SweetSpot Labs Neroli Mandarin Gentle Feminine Wash
Free of glycerin, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, soy and dairy ingredients, this doctor-approved wash contains coconut-derived cleansers for keeping your pH in check.
$12 at SweetSpot Labs
SweetSpot Labs
SweetSpot Labs On-The-Go Multi-Wipes
Keep these on-the-go wipes in your purse or gym bag for when you need to freshen up "down there" after a workout or during your period.
$2.99 at Target
SweetSpot Labs
DeoDoc Intimate Calming Oil
This woman doctor-owned brand includes a set of luxurious, but affordable vagina-focused products, including this oil blend for soothing sensitive skin of the vulva.
$25 at DeoDoc
DeoDoc
DeoDoc Intimate Shaving Foam
This foam was designed specifically for the sensitive bikini area, so you can stop cringing every time you shave at home.
$16 at DeoDoc
DeoDoc
Sweet Cookies Cookie Wash
This organic, hand-made wash is made with saponified olive oil, sunflower oil, aloe vera, shea butter, rosemary extract and coconut oil to leave the outside of the vagina supple and soft.
$12.50 at Sweet Cookies
Sweet Cookies
Down There Goodwipes
Alcohol-free and hypoallergenic, these wipes are the perfect purse companion, especially during your period or after a strenuous workout.
$7.99 at Goodwipes
Goodwipes
Summer's Eve Deodorant Spray
Gynecologist-tested and hypoallergenic, this spray neutralizes odor and also leaves the skin between your legs soft, thanks to a formulation that includes Vitamin E.
$2.99 at Target
Summer's Eve
The Perfect V Gentle Exfoliator
The natural AHA acids and jojoba oil in this cream correct the damaging effects of harsh hair removal, while also leaving the skin soft and supple.
$34 at The Perfect V
The Perfect V
The Perfect V Very V Intensive Cream
This luxurious lotion not only hydrates the skin; it's also made with salicylic acid to heal and alleviate in-grown hairs.
$48 at The Perfect V
The Perfect V
Thinx Cotton Bikini Panties
These period-proof undies hold the blood equivalent of 1 1/2 tampons so you don't need to bother with "ordinary" protection ever again.
$32 at Thinx
Thinx
Panty Fresh 4-in-1 Pack
When you've got a quick trip on the calendar, this suitcase staple includes a reusable, no-show panty, pantyliner, feminine wipe and bag to throw it all in after.
$10 at Panty Fresh
Panty Fresh