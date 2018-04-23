The Affordable Products Celebrity Hairstylist Ursula Stephen Keeps in Her Kit

Who could forget when Rihanna chopped off her hair, dyed it black, and completed her transformation into a “good girl gone bad?” While her music and business moves certainly count for something, we have Ursula Stephen to thank for that dramatic hair makeover.

The celebrity hairstylist, who also counts Zendaya, “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright, and Bebe Rexha as clients, is the textured hair authority in Hollywood. She’s never not working, and when she does have a moment to sit still, you’ll likely to find her at the always-booming Ursula Stephen Salon in Brooklyn, NY. So who better than her to predict the styles, both on the red carpet and beyond, that are poised to trend through the rest of 2018?

“I see shorter lengths really taking off for the rest of the year and especially during the summer months when you want your hair to feel light,” she says. “What’s great about a bob or lob is that you still have some length for versatility. You can look super chic by making hair sleek and straight or create some messy waves that look more casual but still elegant—an example is this look I created for Jourdan Dunn here.”

Ahead, the A-list pro lists the black-girl-approved affordable products she never works without, whether she’s in her salon or at a major red carpet event.

For Curl Definition

“My go-to product for curl definition is the Suave Professionals Captivating Curls Whipped Cream Mousse because it has a great hold with a lightweight feel that leaves hair with a very natural look.”

Suave Professionals Captivating Curls Whipped Cream Mousse, $2.89, at Target

For Slicking Down Edges

“I love using the Oribe Glow Styling Wax. I like it because it’s great for styling edges, and it doesn’t get flaky or too stiff.”

Oribe Glow Styling Wax, $42, at Oribe

For Shiny Strands

“My go-to product for adding shine is Suave Professionals Moroccan Infusion Styling Oil because it conditions without weighing hair down.”

Suave Professionals Moroccan Infusion Styling Oil, $7.49, at Walgreens

For Preserving Protective Styles

“After some time in protective styles like braids, hair can become a bit frizzy and dull. I like to refresh them using a mousse because it calms the frizz and adds shine while drying fast.”

Not Your Mother’s Whip It Up Cream Styling Mousse, $5.99 at Ulta

For Treating Natural Hair Under Protective Styles

“I believe the best way to preserve natural hair under a wig is by incorporating monthly protein/conditioning treatments. These will help to keep hair hydrated and strong.”

TRESemmé Botanique Nourish and Replenish Hair Mask, $4.98 at Walmart

For Eliminating Build-Up

“The best way to combat product build-up is by using a good cleansing shampoo that helps declutter. These shampoos offer deeper cleaning and break up dirt and oil. My go-to product is the Suave Professionals Almond & Shea Butter Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner. It’s cleansing and moisturizing at the same time.”

Suave Professionals Almond & Shea Butter Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner, $1.99 each, at Target