Sad News: Urban Decay is Permanently Discontinuing Its Original Naked Palette

In news that we totally weren’t expecting, Urban Decay just dropped major beauty news: its original Naked Palette will be saying goodbye…for good. Since its launch in 2010, the Naked Palette has not only spawned an innumerable amount of copycats and nine spin-offs (like the Naked Heat and Naked2 Basics), but it’s also been a top-seller.

To be more specific, in just 8 years, the brand has sold 30 million palettes, which equates to over $1 billion in sales. What else is there to say other than, “damn!” Quite the feat and legacy for a product that’s barely a decade old.

An official statement announcing the discontinued favorite reads, “Today, the beauty world mourns Urban Decay’s beloved Naked Palette, the product that revolutionized neutral eyeshadows. A little bit naughty, often dramatic, and always in the press, the innovative game-changer and category creator will be laid to rest after eight years, without a smudge of regret.”

“Passionate Naked collectors — and pretty much anyone with eyes — will remember Naked as the beauty product that changed their lids forever. It was beautiful and mythical and millions of superfans, from misfits to moms to models, will miss Naked from Virgin to Gunmetal.”‘

The good news is that it’s not disappearing just yet. As a thank to loyal customers, the original Naked Palette has been marked down to $27 (originally $54) on the brand’s website, along with a farewell video, featuring a who’s who of Hollywood beauties, including ambassador Nicole Richie, Shay Mitchell and Kandee Johnson.

Watch above and grab a palette while they’re still available. When they’re gone, they’re gone forever.