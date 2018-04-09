8 Celebrity Beauty Lines We Can’t Wait to Splurge On

Jennifer Lopez

In March, J-Lo's makeup artist and friend Scott Barnes teased fans when he revealed on Instagram that he used a bronzer from Lopez's not-yet-released makeup line to accomplish her goddesslike cheekbones. "I'm using a bronzer that @Jlo is making its pretty amazing!! Shhh," he commented back to a fan.

A month later, J-Lo confirmed the news by announcing her upcoming makeup line with Inglot Cosmetics. The collection, which drops on April 26, includes 70 products with clever, diva-like names. One bronzer is named "Boogie Down Bronze," while a highlighter is titled "Livin' the Highlight."

The collection, which will be available for pre-sale on April 17, includes mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eyeshadows, and its signature bronzers. Along with 70 J-Lo-approved products, the singer will also introduce her Freedom System, which will allow customers to customize the shades that they want in their palettes. According to Inglot, there are more than 300,000 combinations. The line will be sold online and in select Macy's stores.

“What I think is unique and exciting is our Freedom System Palette—which allows you to create your own personalized palette with the specific colors and products that you need. Now you no longer have to buy that 5-piece eyeshadow kit to get the one color you really want!” Lopez said in a press release.