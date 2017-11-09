9 Underrated Drugstore Brands You Probably Aren’t Using

We could wax poetic about drugstore products all day. What isn’t there to love? The prices are budget-friendly and more often than not, they perform better than the pricier ones we buy elsewhere. However, we’d be remiss to ignore the fact that discovering new brands can be challenging; especially after we’ve grown attached to a set of staple items.
And thanks to the availability of drugstore products both on and offline, it’s almost impossible to keep up with never-ending parade of newbies hitting shelves. So there are a set of brands, both old and new, that you probably didn’t even know existed. Ahead, we’ve gathered nine that should definitely be on your radar.
BH Cosmetics
Makeup artists in training will fall in love with this brand's expansive palettes, offered at a fraction of the price of designer brands.
Glamorous Blush Palette, $5.99, at BH Cosmetics
BH Cosmetics
Black Radiance
We're obsessed with Fenty Beauty, too, but when Sephora doesn't have your shade in stock, Black Radiance is a suitable alternative. Its entire lineup caters exclusively to brown skin.
True Complexion BB Cream, $5.99, at Black Radiance
Black Radiance
Catrice Cosmetics
This brand updates at least 25% of its lineup twice a year, ensuring that you never grow bored with their products.
Liquid Metal Longlasting Cream Eyeshadow in California Creamin', $5.99, at Ulta
Catrice Cosmetics
Essence Cosmetics
Makeup that costs less than lunch is an actual thing, thanks to this budget-friendly, but high quality line of cosmetics.
Make Me Brow Eyebrow Gel Mascara, $2.99, at Target
Essence Cosmetics
Jordana Cosmetics
Like similarly priced brands, including e.l.f. and NYX, Jordana's most popular products are the long-wear ones with insane pigment payoff.
Sweet Cream Matte Liquid Lip Color in Sweet Marsala Wine, $4.99, at Jordana Cosmetics
Jordana Cosmetics
Makeup Revolution
Ulta shoppers are already familiar with this expert-approved brand and its signature product: banana powder, which can be used to set foundation and reduce shine.
Luxury Banana Powder, $8, at Ulta
Makeup Revolution
Models Own
This British brand just landed in Ulta and it's only a matter of time before the budget items make their way into drugstores.
Matte Liquid Lipstick, $10.48, at Models Own
Models Own
Pixi by Petra
We're personally obsessed with this brand's brow gel, but don't sleep on the skin care range, either.
Makeup Fixing Mist, $15.00, at Pixi Beauty
Pixi Beauty
Sleek MakeUP
This British import is already a hit in the states, thanks to its luxe packaging and drugstore prices.
Highlighting Palette in Cleopatra's Kiss, $12.99, at Target
Sleek MakeUP