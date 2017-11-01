11 Sexy Fragrances to Share With Your S.O.

Historically speaking, fragrances have always been split into two categories: perfume and cologne. And although we’ve rarely challenged those labels, it’s refreshing to know that brands are finally realizing scents don’t need gender assignments.
Unisex fragrances are awesome by virtue of their existence, but the opportunity to save a little cash is the added bonus. Of all the things we can share with a significant other, fragrance is probably the most fun. And if you think finding your own signature scent is challenging, imagine what an adventure it would be to discover with bae. Ahead, we’ve gathered 11 that might awaken both of your senses. Best of luck deciding on just one!
Ellis Brooklyn Rives Eau de Parfum
This small-batch brand makes one of our favorite scents, anchored by a calming mix of lavender, neroli and petitgrain, followed by top notes of cashmere woods and white suede. So smooth.
Commes des Garcon Serpentine
Inspired by some of the prettiest London locales, this bespoke scent is a nature-inspired fusion of smoked cedar, black musk and a slew of other leafy notes.
Commodity Gold
This luxuirous scent, described as "money in liquid form," is a delectable mix of Nubian musk and molten amber.
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
Transport your senses to a breezy ocean front when you apply this impossibly airy, mineral-infused scent to your pulse points.
MALIN + GOETZ Bergamot Eau de Toilette
Spicy (bell pepper, ginger, musk) and sweet (mandarin, muguet) notes collide to make this the ultimate scent for that couple who needs the best of both worlds.
Maison Margiela Replica 'By the Fireplace'
When it's cold outside and you're snuggled up for the night, don't forget to set the mood by wearing this chestnut-y fragrance.
Tom Ford BLACK ORCHID
The combination of black orchids and spice in this best-selling fragrance will ignite all the sexy vibes for a night with bae.
Atelier Cologne Bergamote Soleil
Inspired by scents from a trifecta of beautiful destinations (Haiti, Calabria, Egypt), this lemony find is the pick-me-up you need for sluggish mornings.
BVLGARI Eau Parfumée Au Thé Vert
This citrusy scent is grounded by the relaxing scent of Japanese Green Tea and peppered with heavier notes of smoked wood, Japanese pepper and more.
Calvin Klein CK2
Woody and spicy notes are the real MVPs of Calvin Klein's genderless scent, dedicated to millennials who want a scent that doesn't overpower, but still feels signature.
rag & bone Amber Eau de Parfum
This warm and seductive scent is made with a hint of aged liquor that blends with notes of rum and cognac. We're drunk in love with this one.
