StyleCaster
Share

11 Sexy Fragrances to Share With Your S.O.

What's hot
StyleCaster

11 Sexy Fragrances to Share With Your S.O.

by
11 Sexy Fragrances to Share With Your S.O.
11 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER

Historically speaking, fragrances have always been split into two categories: perfume and cologne. And although we’ve rarely challenged those labels, it’s refreshing to know that brands are finally realizing scents don’t need gender assignments.

MORE: 11 New Fall Fragrances to Add to Your Collection

Unisex fragrances are awesome by virtue of their existence, but the opportunity to save a little cash is the added bonus. Of all the things we can share with a significant other, fragrance is probably the most fun. And if you think finding your own signature scent is challenging, imagine what an adventure it would be to discover with bae. Ahead, we’ve gathered 11 that might awaken both of your senses. Best of luck deciding on just one!

MORE: 5 Quickie Sex Positions to Try When You’re in a Hurry

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
Ellis Brooklyn Rives Eau de Parfum
Ellis Brooklyn Rives Eau de Parfum

This small-batch brand makes one of our favorite scents, anchored by a calming mix of lavender, neroli and petitgrain, followed by top notes of cashmere woods and white suede. So smooth.

$100, at Ellis Brooklyn

Photo: Ellis Brooklyn
Commes des Garcon Serpentine
Commes des Garcon Serpentine

Inspired by some of the prettiest London locales, this bespoke scent is a nature-inspired fusion of smoked cedar, black musk and a slew of other leafy notes.

$95, at Sephora

Photo: Commes des Garcon
Commodity Gold
Commodity Gold

This luxuirous scent, described as "money in liquid form," is a delectable mix of Nubian musk and molten amber.

$105, at Commodity Goods

Photo: Commodity Goods
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

Transport your senses to a breezy ocean front when you apply this impossibly airy, mineral-infused scent to your pulse points.

$135, at Jo Malone London

Photo: Jo Malone London
MALIN + GOETZ Bergamot Eau de Toilette
MALIN + GOETZ Bergamot Eau de Toilette

Spicy (bell pepper, ginger, musk) and sweet (mandarin, muguet) notes collide to make this the ultimate scent for that couple who needs the best of both worlds.

$150, at MALIN + GOETZ

Photo: MALIN + GOETZ
Maison Margiela Replica 'By the Fireplace'
Maison Margiela Replica 'By the Fireplace'

When it's cold outside and you're snuggled up for the night, don't forget to set the mood by wearing this chestnut-y fragrance.

$126, at Nordstrom

Photo: Maison Margiela
Tom Ford BLACK ORCHID
Tom Ford BLACK ORCHID

The combination of black orchids and spice in this best-selling fragrance will ignite all the sexy vibes for a night with bae.

$82-$171, at Tom Ford

Photo: Tom Ford
Atelier Cologne Bergamote Soleil
Atelier Cologne Bergamote Soleil

Inspired by scents from a trifecta of beautiful destinations (Haiti, Calabria, Egypt), this lemony find is the pick-me-up you need for sluggish mornings.

$195, at Atelier Cologne

Photo: Atelier Cologne
BVLGARI Eau Parfumée Au Thé Vert
BVLGARI Eau Parfumée Au Thé Vert

This citrusy scent is grounded by the relaxing scent of Japanese Green Tea and peppered with heavier notes of smoked wood, Japanese pepper and more.

$160, at Bvlgari

Photo: BVLGARI
Calvin Klein CK2
Calvin Klein CK2

Woody and spicy notes are the real MVPs of Calvin Klein's genderless scent, dedicated to millennials who want a scent that doesn't overpower, but still feels signature.

$40, at Calvin Klein

Photo: Calvin Klein
rag & bone Amber Eau de Parfum
rag & bone Amber Eau de Parfum

This warm and seductive scent is made with a hint of aged liquor that blends with notes of rum and cognac. We're drunk in love with this one.

$150, at rag & bone

Photo: rag & bone

Next slideshow starts in 10s

A Step-by-Step Guide to Veganizing Your Closet

A Step-by-Step Guide to Veganizing Your Closet
  • Ellis Brooklyn Rives Eau de Parfum
  • Commes des Garcon Serpentine
  • Commodity Gold
  • Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
  • MALIN + GOETZ Bergamot Eau de Toilette
  • Maison Margiela Replica 'By the Fireplace'
  • Tom Ford BLACK ORCHID
  • Atelier Cologne Bergamote Soleil
  • BVLGARI Eau Parfumée Au Thé Vert
  • Calvin Klein CK2
  • rag & bone Amber Eau de Parfum
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share