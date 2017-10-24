13 Unique and Inspiring Instagram Beauties You Should be Following

Instagram beauty inspo is never in short supply. However, we’re not ashamed to acknowledge the sense of inadequacy we sometimes feel when browsing the feeds of picture-perfect influencers.
Sure, we know they’ve probably spent ample time on their makeup and hair, but seeing the final product sometimes makes us want to throw our beautyblender and brushes far away. And while we still depend on these pros for those certain tips and tricks, we’re just as enamored with the set of ladies who are defying societal beauty standards with their unique features.
Whether it’s severe acne or a rare skin disease, these beauties are motivating us to be confident in our own skin. Check out the 13 inspiring beauties you should be following below.
Diandra Forrest
The 5'11 mother of one has walked some of fashion's most high profile catwalks and was most recently named a face of Wet N' Wild's Fall 2017 makeup campaign. As one of the few models with albinism and natural hair, Forrest has become a rightful advocate for increased diversity within the fashion industry. Oh, and her daughter is downright adorable!
Photo:
instagram / @diandraforrest
Em Ford
This London-based beauty blogger is our hero, simply because she isn't afraid to flaunt her flaws and keep it real. On her "My Pale Skin" YouTube channel and Instagram page, Ford discusses her battle with severe acne, and even posts before-and-after shots of her makeup looks.
Photo:
instagram / @mypaleskinblog
Khoudia Diop
Also known as "Melanin Goddess," the Senegalese model went viral in 2016 for embracing her dark skin in a series of beautiful photos on Instagram. Since then, she's gone on to snag nationwide features and a spot in Make Up For Ever's "Blend In. Stand Out." campaign. Slay!
Photo:
instagram / @melaniin.goddess
Cassandra Naud
Although this twenty-something professional dancer was once pressured to remove the brown birthmark on her face, she's instead chosen to embrace her unique feature.
"My birthmark is a huge part of me," she once said. "It makes me unique and memorable, which is especially important for the career I've chosen.'
Photo:
instagram / @cassandranaud
Winnie Harlow
We remember her as the feisty, badass contestant from season 21 of "America's Next Top Model," but since her reality TV stint, this Canadian beauty has flaunted her unique beauty on the high fashion runways.
"The real difference isn't my skin," she once wrote about her vitiligo on Instagram. "It's the fact that I don't find my beauty in the opinions of others. I'm beautiful because I know it."
Photo:
instagram / @winnieharlow
Lauren Elyse
Like Harlow, this 26-year-old makeup artist also has vitiligo, but uses her expert beauty skills to create looks that don't hide, but enhance her unique beauty.
Photo:
instagram / @laur_elyse
Shalom Nchom
Better known as "Shalom Blac," this massively popular YouTuber is also a burn survivor, who enduring a frying oil accident when she was just nine years old. Now in her '20s, the makeup expert wows her subscribers with looks that make her scars practically nonexistent.
"There are no rules to makeup. And as a burn survivor, it gives me a chance to share my passion with others that may be going through similar things—or better yet, inspire someone to love who they see in the mirror," she once shared with Glamour.
Photo:
instagram / @shalom_blac
Cacsmy Brutus
Better known as "Mama Cax," this Haitian-American blogger, motivational speaker and amputee uses her platform to promote body positivity, with an emphasis on improving the perception of those with disabilities.
Photo:
instagram / @mamacaxx
Evita Delmundo
Inner confidence is the name of the game for this twenty-something influencer, who once participated in Miss Universe Malaysia and refuses to remove the moles that cover her entire body. Despite the bullying she endured in her teenage years, Delmundo hopes her unique look will inspire others to embrace what makes them different.
“Beauty is not just what’s on the outside; it’s not someone with the perfect face or the perfect body,” she told ELLE Malaysia. “Beauty is who you are as a person and how you love yourself. It’s never about perfection.”
Photo:
instagram / @evita_delmundo
Emily Jones
This aspiring makeup artist is forced to use a feeding tube because of a disease called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, but she doesn't let that stop her from posting some serious stunning looks.
"I create looks around my tube by leaving a little bit of a gap around the edges so the tape doesn't come off or come loose," she told Allure. "I try to put lots of drama on my eyes, the other side of my face, or on my lips to detract from the tube."
Photo:
instagram / @beautybyemilylou_
Marimar Quiroa
This beauty YouTuber was born with a cystic hygroma tumor in her neck and mouth, but doesn't let that stop her from creating some of the most badass makeup tutorials we've ever seen. And with over 200,000 subscribers, we'd say plenty of others agree.
Photo:
instagram / @makeupartistgorda66
Jokiva Bellard
This lupus advocate is vocal about the struggles of living with an autoimmune disease, but will still give you a fierce makeup beat on her wildly popular Instagram page. We love seeing her embrace her natural beauty and encourages others to do the same, regardless of the physical challenges they may face.
Photo:
instagram / @_indianrosee
Salem Mitchell
This 19-year-old beauty is an up and comer whose speckled face quickly landed her a contract with Ford Models. When she's not posing for fashion and beauty editorials, you can find her flaunting her fabulous freckles on Instagram.
Photo:
instagram / @salemmitchell