So Unicorn Frappuccino Hair Is a Thing Now, Too

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

So Unicorn Frappuccino hair is now a thing. [Teen Vogue]

And this is how, exactly, the beauty industry reached peak unicorn. [Elle]

Demi Lovato wore a super low-cut one-piece bathing suit and looked as perfect as expected. [People]

Pinterest’s top beauty looks aren’t what you’d think. [Refinery29]

This is everything coming to Netflix in May. [Marie Claire]

Seems like oral care is the next industry to be “disrupted.” [Racked]

As it turns out, the biggest source of stress is relationships isn’t infidelity. [Bustle]