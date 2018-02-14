17 Under-Eyes Masks That Hydrate and Brighten Tired Eyes

When we imagine the ultimate spa day, it always includes an eye mask. While all-over face treatments can feel just as luxurious and healing on tired skin, what we love about those little patches is how they really get to work on one concentrated area. Dark eye circles and puffiness are natural parts of life, so we love the idea of slapping on an eye mask and faking a good night’s sleep until we can get the real thing.
And beyond convincing others that we “woke up like this,” these masks are chock-full of the good stuff that’ll actually make our peepers feel lighter, brighter, and simply healthier: aloe, hyaluronic acid, and coconut oil, just to name a few. Ahead, take your pick from 17 of the best and hardest-working under-eye pairs out today.
Sephora Collection Lingzhi Eye Mask
This natural fiber mask targets fine lines for plumper-looking skin.
$5 at Sephora
Yes to Cucumbers Calming Super Eye Mask
This 10-minute mask will calm sensitive skin with its cooling powers and make you look like a superhero.
$2.99 at Ulta
Boscia Sake Brightening Hydrogel Eye Masks
Bet you didn't know sake has the power to brighten and hydrate skin! That combined with antioxidants and plant extracts make this mask a must-try.
3 pairs/$15 at Boscia
e.l.f. Hydrogel Under Eye Masks
Purified water, seaweed extract, and licorice awaken and moisturize the under-eye area before makeup application.
3 pairs/$8 at e.l.f. Cosmetics
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask
Slap on a pair of these before bed, apply your favorite eye cream after and awaken to brighter and plumper skin under the eyes.
4 masks/$40 at Estee Lauder
Karuna Renewal+ Eye Masks
These deep-conditioning sheet masks use hyaluronic acid to hydrate and burdock root to reduce puffiness under tired eyes.
4 pairs/$36 at Sephora
Klorane Smoothing & Relaxing Patches with Soothing Cornflower
Cornflower water is renowned for its ability to soothe and decongest irritated skin, making it the perfect ingredient for an under-eye treatment.
$24 at Klorane
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Cucumber detoxifies while aloe and chamomile calm skin that needs some pampering.
60 masks/$48 at Peter Thomas Roth
Que Bella Moisturizing Gel Eye Masks
Castor oil and aloe combine to give dry skin a burst of much-needed moisture.
$2.99 at Target
Shangpree Gold Black Pearl Hydrogel Eye Mask
Minerals, amino acids, and proteins work to accelerate the healing process around your eyes, while also brightening the appearance of dark circles.
$60 at Peach & Lily
Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask
Fifteen minutes is all you need to "steam press" away the appearance of fine lines, thanks to a patented technology that includes chlorella and mukurossi extract.
$65 at Shiseido
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
These cooling eye gels are the equivalent of a tall glass of water for your under-eye area.
$30 at Ulta
Soap & Glory Puffy Eye Attack Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches
After a long night out or hours spent looking at a computer screen, these hydrogel patches are just what your eyes need.
$4.50 at Target
tarte Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches
Pack these vegan-friendly transparent patches into your carry-on and exit the plane looking fresh-faced and fabulous.
$22 at tarte
Tatcha Deep Hydration Revitalizing Eye Mask
Not only is this coconut-derived biocellulose mask a life-saver for dehydrated skin; it's even powerful enough to speed up the healing of burns.
$12 at Tatcha
Verso Reviving Eye Mask
The concentrated amount of retinol inside these luxe eye patches will boost collagen production, thus leaving you with plumper-looking skin.
$55 at Barneys New York
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks
The gold foil in these masks helps retain heat as hyaluronic acid, aloe leaf extract, and lavender oil work to hydrate the under-eye area.
$25 at Sephora
