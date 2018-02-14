StyleCaster
17 Under-Eyes Masks That Hydrate and Brighten Tired Eyes

17 Under-Eyes Masks That Hydrate and Brighten Tired Eyes

17 Under-Eyes Masks That Hydrate and Brighten Tired Eyes
Photo: Allison Kahler

When we imagine the ultimate spa day, it always includes an eye mask. While all-over face treatments can feel just as luxurious and healing on tired skin, what we love about those little patches is how they really get to work on one concentrated area. Dark eye circles and puffiness are natural parts of life, so we love the idea of slapping on an eye mask and faking a good night’s sleep until we can get the real thing.

And beyond convincing others that we “woke up like this,” these masks are chock-full of the good stuff that’ll actually make our peepers feel lighter, brighter, and simply healthier: aloe, hyaluronic acid, and coconut oil, just to name a few. Ahead, take your pick from 17 of the best and hardest-working under-eye pairs out today.

1 of 17
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | Sephora Collection Lingzhi Eye Mask
Sephora Collection Lingzhi Eye Mask

This natural fiber mask targets fine lines for plumper-looking skin.

$5 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | Yes To Cucumbers Calming Super Eye Mask
Yes to Cucumbers Calming Super Eye Mask

This 10-minute mask will calm sensitive skin with its cooling powers and make you look like a superhero.

$2.99 at Ulta

Photo: Yes To
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | Boscia Sake Brightening Hydrogel Eye Masks
Boscia Sake Brightening Hydrogel Eye Masks

Bet you didn't know sake has the power to brighten and hydrate skin! That combined with antioxidants and plant extracts make this mask a must-try.

3 pairs/$15 at Boscia

Photo: Boscia
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | e.l.f. Hydrogel Under Eye Masks
e.l.f. Hydrogel Under Eye Masks

Purified water, seaweed extract, and licorice awaken and moisturize the under-eye area before makeup application.

3 pairs/$8 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Photo: e.l.f. Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask

Slap on a pair of these before bed, apply your favorite eye cream after and awaken to brighter and plumper skin under the eyes.

4 masks/$40 at Estee Lauder

Photo: Estee Lauder
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | Karuna Renewal+ Eye Masks
Karuna Renewal+ Eye Masks

These deep-conditioning sheet masks use hyaluronic acid to hydrate and burdock root to reduce puffiness under tired eyes.

4 pairs/$36 at Sephora

Photo: Karuna
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | Klorane Smoothing & Relaxing Patches With Soothing Cornflower
Klorane Smoothing & Relaxing Patches with Soothing Cornflower

Cornflower water is renowned for its ability to soothe and decongest irritated skin, making it the perfect ingredient for an under-eye treatment.

$24 at Klorane

Photo: Klorane
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Cucumber detoxifies while aloe and chamomile calm skin that needs some pampering.

60 masks/$48 at Peter Thomas Roth

Photo: Peter Thomas Roth
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | Que Bella Moisturizing Gel Eye Masks
Que Bella Moisturizing Gel Eye Masks

Castor oil and aloe combine to give dry skin a burst of much-needed moisture.

$2.99 at Target

Photo: Que Bella
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | Shangpree Gold Black Pearl Hydrogel Eye Mask
Shangpree Gold Black Pearl Hydrogel Eye Mask

Minerals, amino acids, and proteins work to accelerate the healing process around your eyes, while also brightening the appearance of dark circles.

$60 at Peach & Lily

Photo: Shangpree
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask
Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask

Fifteen minutes is all you need to "steam press" away the appearance of fine lines, thanks to a patented technology that includes chlorella and mukurossi extract.

$65 at Shiseido

Photo: Shiseido
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

These cooling eye gels are the equivalent of a tall glass of water for your under-eye area.

$30 at Ulta

Photo: Skyn Iceland
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes |Soap & Glory Puffy Eye Attack Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches
Soap & Glory Puffy Eye Attack Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches

After a long night out or hours spent looking at a computer screen, these hydrogel patches are just what your eyes need.

$4.50 at Target

Photo: Soap & Glory
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | tarte Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches
tarte Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches

Pack these vegan-friendly transparent patches into your carry-on and exit the plane looking fresh-faced and fabulous.

$22 at tarte

Photo: tarte
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | Tatcha Deep Hydration Revitalizing Eye Mask
Tatcha Deep Hydration Revitalizing Eye Mask

Not only is this coconut-derived biocellulose mask a life-saver for dehydrated skin; it's even powerful enough to speed up the healing of burns.

$12 at Tatcha

Photo: Tatcha
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | Verso Reviving Eye Mask
Verso Reviving Eye Mask

The concentrated amount of retinol inside these luxe eye patches will boost collagen production, thus leaving you with plumper-looking skin.

$55 at Barneys New York

Photo: Verso
STYLECASTER | Under Eye Masks for Brighter Eyes | Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks

The gold foil in these masks helps retain heat as hyaluronic acid, aloe leaf extract, and lavender oil work to hydrate the under-eye area.

$25 at Sephora

Photo: Wander Beauty

