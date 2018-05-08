20 Under-$20 Travel-Size Products You Can Find in Sephora

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer vacation season, and regardless of your destination, stocking up on travel-size products is a smart way to stay ahead of the packing game. We’ve felt the pain that comes with having to throw away full-size products at TSA and trust us: Nothing about watching a valuable hair, makeup, or skin-care find (and the money spent on it) go into a trash bin is fun. While the drugstore regularly carries travel-size products, there’s really no guarantee that you’ll find everything you need in one store.
Sephora, on the other hand, never lets us down. In the same area where customers line up to pay for their loot are conveniently placed shelves stocked with smaller versions of the store’s top-selling brands. So before you take to the friendly skies or embark on that road trip you’ve been planning for months, get familiar with some of the best under-$20 options ahead.
Benefit They’re Real! Double the Lip Lipstick & Liner in One Mini
Available in two sets of dual-colored combos for creating a beautiful, ombre effect with ease.
$10 at Sephora
Benefit Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain Mini
Bring a little flush back to your face after a long flight with this dual-use formula.
$12 at Sephora
Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara Mini
Because you can't leave home without a dependable mascara.
$12 at Sephora
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask Mini
Algae extract strengthens the strands while rosehip and almond oil provide hydration and enhance shine.
$9 at Sephora
Caudalie Beauty Elixir Mini
A cult-favorite mist you can use to set makeup or simply cool off overheated skin.
$18 at Sephora
Devacurl Super Curly Mini Transformation Kit
A cleanser, conditioner and cream styler for curly girls who don't want to forgo wash day while on vacation.
$12 at Sephora
First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser Mini
A fragrance-free cleanser for sensitive skin types who want to ensure their face gets the TLC it needs.
$10 at Sephora
IGK Jet Lag Invisible Dry Shampoo Mini
When you don't have time to cleanse, bring life back to your hair with this invisible volume-booster.
$14 at Sephora
Kat Von D Lock-It Makeup Setting Mist Mini
Your makeup will withstand the elements for up to 24-hours, thanks to this heavy-duty mist.
$14 at Sephora
Makeup Forever Sens’Eyes Waterproof Sensitive Eye Cleanser Mini
Remove stubborn mascara, liner and shadow in one swipe.
$11 at Sephora
Marvis Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste Mini
Bad breath on the road--or anywhere for that matter--is a no-no.
$6 at Sephora
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Mini
For staying moisturized and ash-free on-the-go.
$12 at Sephora
Milk Makeup Cooling Water Mini
Energize and cool off the skin in seconds if your trip includes a hot destination.
$14 at Sephora
Moroccanoil Beach Wave Mousse Mini
This sea salt mousse is infused with argan oil so your hair can get the moisture it needs while you sun bathe on the beach.
$11 at Sephora
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer Mini
A top-rated concealer that deserves space in your suitcase.
$13 at Sephora
Ouai Wave Spray Mini
A feather-light spray for creating beach waves without the crunch or flaking.
$12 at Sephora
Sephora Collection Confetti Set of 5 Mini Sponges
Give your main beautyblender a break by enlisting the help of these mini versions while you travel.
$12 at Sephora
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist Mini
Headed to a tropical destination? This scent--inspired by the beaches of Brazil--will have you smelling the part.
$19 at Sephora
Supergoop! Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist with Vitamin C Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Mini
Can't leave home without proper sun protection!
$13 at Sephora
Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Oil Mini
If makeup wipes aren't your thing, these soothing formula gets the job done, too.
$14.50 at Sephora
