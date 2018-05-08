20 Under-$20 Travel-Size Products You Can Find in Sephora

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer vacation season, and regardless of your destination, stocking up on travel-size products is a smart way to stay ahead of the packing game. We’ve felt the pain that comes with having to throw away full-size products at TSA and trust us: Nothing about watching a valuable hair, makeup, or skin-care find (and the money spent on it) go into a trash bin is fun. While the drugstore regularly carries travel-size products, there’s really no guarantee that you’ll find everything you need in one store.

Sephora, on the other hand, never lets us down. In the same area where customers line up to pay for their loot are conveniently placed shelves stocked with smaller versions of the store’s top-selling brands. So before you take to the friendly skies or embark on that road trip you’ve been planning for months, get familiar with some of the best under-$20 options ahead.