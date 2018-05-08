StyleCaster
20 Under-$20 Travel-Size Products You Can Find in Sephora

by
Photo: Allison Kahler

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer vacation season, and regardless of your destination, stocking up on travel-size products is a smart way to stay ahead of the packing game. We’ve felt the pain that comes with having to throw away full-size products at TSA and trust us: Nothing about watching a valuable hair, makeup, or skin-care find (and the money spent on it) go into a trash bin is fun. While the drugstore regularly carries travel-size products, there’s really no guarantee that you’ll find everything you need in one store.

Sephora, on the other hand, never lets us down. In the same area where customers line up to pay for their loot are conveniently placed shelves stocked with smaller versions of the store’s top-selling brands. So before you take to the friendly skies or embark on that road trip you’ve been planning for months, get familiar with some of the best under-$20 options ahead.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Benefit They’re Real! Double The Lip Lipstick & Liner in One Mini
Benefit They’re Real! Double the Lip Lipstick & Liner in One Mini

Available in two sets of dual-colored combos for creating a beautiful, ombre effect with ease.

$10 at Sephora

Photo: Benefit Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Benefit Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain Mini
Benefit Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain Mini

Bring a little flush back to your face after a long flight with this dual-use formula.

$12 at Sephora

Photo: Benefit Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara Mini
Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara Mini

Because you can't leave home without a dependable mascara.

$12 at Sephora

Photo: Benefit Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask Mini
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask Mini

Algae extract strengthens the strands while rosehip and almond oil provide hydration and enhance shine.

$9 at Sephora

Photo: Briogeo
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Caudalie Beauty Elixir Mini
Caudalie Beauty Elixir Mini

A cult-favorite mist you can use to set makeup or simply cool off overheated skin.

$18 at Sephora

Photo: Caudalie
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Devacurl Super Curly Mini Transformation Kit
Devacurl Super Curly Mini Transformation Kit

A cleanser, conditioner and cream styler for curly girls who don't want to forgo wash day while on vacation.

$12 at Sephora

Photo: Devacurl
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser Mini
First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser Mini

A fragrance-free cleanser for sensitive skin types who want to ensure their face gets the TLC it needs.

$10 at Sephora

Photo: First Aid Beauty
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | IGK Jet Lag Invisible Dry Shampoo Mini
IGK Jet Lag Invisible Dry Shampoo Mini

When you don't have time to cleanse, bring life back to your hair with this invisible volume-booster.

$14 at Sephora

Photo: IGK
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Kat Von D Lock-It Makeup Setting Mist Mini
Kat Von D Lock-It Makeup Setting Mist Mini

Your makeup will withstand the elements for up to 24-hours, thanks to this heavy-duty mist.

$14 at Sephora

Photo: Kat Von D
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Makeup Forever Sens’Eyes - Waterproof Sensitive Eye Cleanser Mini
Makeup Forever Sens’Eyes Waterproof Sensitive Eye Cleanser Mini

Remove stubborn mascara, liner and shadow in one swipe.

$11 at Sephora

Photo: Makeup Forever
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Marvis Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste Mini
Marvis Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste Mini

Bad breath on the road--or anywhere for that matter--is a no-no.

$6 at Sephora

Photo: Marvis
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Mini
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Mini

For staying moisturized and ash-free on-the-go.

$12 at Sephora

Photo: First Aid Beauty
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Milk Makeup Cooling Water Mini
Milk Makeup Cooling Water Mini

Energize and cool off the skin in seconds if your trip includes a hot destination.

$14 at Sephora

Photo: Milk Makeup
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Moroccanoil Beach Wave Mousse Mini
Moroccanoil Beach Wave Mousse Mini

This sea salt mousse is infused with argan oil so your hair can get the moisture it needs while you sun bathe on the beach.

$11 at Sephora

Photo: Moroccanoil
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer Mini
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer Mini

A top-rated concealer that deserves space in your suitcase.

$13 at Sephora

STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Ouai Wave Spray Mini
Ouai Wave Spray Mini

A feather-light spray for creating beach waves without the crunch or flaking.

$12 at Sephora

Photo: Ouai
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Sephora Collection Confetti Set of 5 Mini Sponges
Sephora Collection Confetti Set of 5 Mini Sponges

Give your main beautyblender a break by enlisting the help of these mini versions while you travel.

$12 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora Collection
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products |Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist Mini
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist Mini

Headed to a tropical destination? This scent--inspired by the beaches of Brazil--will have you smelling the part.

$19 at Sephora

Photo: Sol De Janeiro
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Supergoop! Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist With Vitamin C Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Mini
Supergoop! Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist with Vitamin C Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Mini

Can't leave home without proper sun protection!

$13 at Sephora

Photo: Supergoop!
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Sephora Travel Products | Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Oil Mini
Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Oil Mini

If makeup wipes aren't your thing, these soothing formula gets the job done, too.

$14.50 at Sephora

Photo: Clinique

