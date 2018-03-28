StyleCaster
20 Under-$20 Eye Makeup Products Worth Trying This Spring

20 Under-$20 Eye Makeup Products Worth Trying This Spring

20 Under-$20 Eye Makeup Products Worth Trying This Spring
Photo: Allison Kahler

Eye makeup application can feel intimidating—hello, raccoon eyes and smudged liner—but we still love getting fancy with our products this time of year. The days are longer and the weather’s warming up, which means there’s more time for everyone to see our cut creases and cat-eyes in the sunlight.

MORE: 20 Under-$20 Foundations for Coverage That Lasts

New spring makeup products have been rolling out since late 2017, but now that the turnstiles have slowed a bit, we’re taking a little time to spotlight the eye-specific finds that should be on your radar this season. Ahead are the most affordable ones guaranteed to add a little twinkle to your eye.

STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | Colourpop Pressed 'It's All Wild' Powder Shadow Palette
Colourpop Pressed 'It's All Wild' Powder Shadow Palette

Match your eyes to a glorious sunset by using any of the matte or metallic shades, all inspired by beaches around the world.

$12 at Colourpop

Photo: Colourpop
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | MAC x Padma Lakshmi Powerpoint Eye Pencil
MAC x Padma Lakshmi Powerpoint Eye Pencil

The "Top Chef" host's capsule collection includes this dual-ended pencil, offered in three different color combinations.

$18.50 at MAC

Photo: MAC
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | Dose of Colors 'Extra Baggage' Matte Cream Eyeliner
Dose of Colors 'Extra Baggage' Matte Cream Eyeliner

Highly pigmented and smudge-proof for an eye makeup look with lasting power.

$19 at Dose of Colors

Photo: Dose of Colors
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | Rimmel London Ultimate Kohl Kajal Eyeliner
Rimmel London Ultimate Kohl Kajal Eyeliner

Lightweight application that'll deliver the deepest black to your lash lines sans irritation, thanks to the kajal formula.

$6.99 at CVS

Photo: Rimmel London
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | Almay Shadow Squad
Almay Shadow Squad

Four different finishes (matte, satin, metallic, and glitter) in one compact so you can mix and match, depending on your mood.

$3.99 at Target

Photo: Almay
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | Glossier Lidstar
Glossier Lidstar

The Insta-famous's first-ever eye makeup product will light up your eyes with a subtle wash of color.

$18 at Glossier

Photo: Glossier
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | Mally Beauty Smoky Mama! Mascara
Mally Beauty Smoky Mama! Mascara

Makeup artist Mally Roncal is launching a limited-edition set of pretty pink-packaged makeup essentials—including this mascara—in Ulta next month.

Photo: Mally Beauty
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | Maybelline The City Kits All-in-One Eye & Cheek Palette
Maybelline The City Kits All-in-One Eye & Cheek Palette

Create a handful of bright and vibrant makeup looks, using any of the eight creamy eyeshadows, blush, and highlighter.

$11.99 at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | Rimmel London Wonder Wing Eyeliner
Rimmel London Wonder Wing Eyeliner

The wing-shaped stamp will bring you one step closer to the Instagrammable cat-eye of your dreams.

$5.49 at Target

Photo: Rimmel London
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | NYX Holographic Halo Shimmer Stick
NYX Holographic Halo Shimmer Stick

These limited-edition pearly pastel sticks can be used atop your lids or cheekbones for a unicorn glow.

$9 at NYX Cosmetics

Photo: NYX Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | Maybelline Total Temptation Washable Mascara
Maybelline Total Temptation Washable Mascara

The whipped formula, made with coconut extract, ensures your lashes will feel both voluminous and softer than ever.

$9.49 at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | Flower Beauty Galactic Glow Holographic Palette
Flower Beauty Galactic Glow Holographic Palette

A prismatic pack for adding a shimmery effect to your eyes or cheeks.

$16 at Flower Beauty

Photo: Flower Beauty
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | Pretty Vulgar Vixen Glimmer Holographic Liquid Eyeliner
Pretty Vulgar Vixen Glimmer Holographic Liquid Eyeliner

This cruelty- and gluten-free liner includes a reflective glitter finish with flake-free hold.

$20 at Pretty Vulgar

Photo: Pretty Vulgar
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | Maybelline New York Eyeshadow Palette Makeup in Lemonade Craze
Maybelline New York Eyeshadow Palette Makeup in Lemonade Craze

Set to hit stores on April 13, this 12-shadow set will quench your thirst for color, thanks to options that range from bold to neutral.

$10.99 at Amazon

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | Milani Most Loved Mattes Eyeshadow Palette
Milani Most Loved Mattes Eyeshadow Palette

Plenty of neutral-toned options that you can wear from work to a night out with friends or bae.

$20 at Milani

Photo: Milani
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | e.l.f Cosmetics Line & Define Eye Tape
e.l.f Cosmetics Line & Define Eye Tape

Use this skin-safe adhesive to create lines and shapes that aren't crooked or smudged.

$2 at e.l.f Cosmetics

Photo: e.l.f Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | essence Metal Shock Eyeshadow
essence Metal Shock Eyeshadow

Apply this creamy prismatic shadow to your lids when you're feeling extra bold and want to turn heads.

$4.99 at Ulta

Photo: essence
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | Catrice Glam & Doll False Lashes Mascara
Catrice Glam & Doll False Lashes Mascara

A waterproof formula that'll put your falsies to shame with just one swipe.

$6.99 at Ulta

Photo: Catrice
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products | Stila Smudge Kajal Eye Liner
Stila Smudge Kajal Eye Liner

Specifically formulated for use along the waterline, this kohl liner provides intense color payoff and stays put, even when your eyes get watery.

$20 at Stila

Photo: Stila
STYLECASTER | 20 Under $20 Eye Makeup Products |
Ardell Studio Effects Lashes

No need to cut, trim or stack your lashes anymore! Ardell has added four custom lash styles to its Studio Effects collection.

$5.49 at Ulta

Photo: Ardell

