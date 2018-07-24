StyleCaster
20 Under-$20 Hair Accessories for Getting Out of a Style Rut

20 Under-$20 Hair Accessories for Getting Out of a Style Rut

by
20 Under-$20 Hair Accessories for Getting Out of a Style Rut
Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images for IMG. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

We have our go-to hairstyles like top knots, mermaid waves and Princess Elsa–inspired French braids, but it’s easy to enter a hairstyle rut when you just don’t know how to spice it up. If you don’t want the major commitment of hair color or chopping your locks, adding fun accessories is a great option for doing it without any major commitment.

No matter if you sport springy curls, pin-straight locks, an asymmetrical bob or waist-length hair, adding accessories to your strands is the easiest way to add pizzazz. And just so you’re getting the most bang for your buck, we rounded up 20 hair accessories under $20, from festive headbands to unique bobby pins.

MORE: 15 Products That Give Protective Styles Lasting Power

STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Free People Lotus Hair Pin
Free People Lotus Hair Pin

This two-pronged lotus hairpin gives major vacation vibes.

$18 at Free People

Photo: Free People
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Anthropologie Springworthy Bandana
Anthropologie Springworthy Bandana

This soft and vibrant scarf will dress up an ordinary outfit instantly. It’s full of color and easy to wrap, so you can sport it in whatever fashion you please.

$18 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Ban.do Mini Heart Pearlescent
Ban.do Mini Heart Pearlescent

To fulfill the dreams of your inner 15-year-old, this sequin heart comes with a hair clip and brooch so you can rock it on your strands or your shirt.

$10 at Ban.do

Photo: Ban.do
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Free People Simple Metal Claw
Free People Simple Metal Claw

When the temps are high, claw clips can be a long-haired girl’s best friend. This metal version is oh-so unique and turns this basic clip into a fashion statement.

$10 at Free People

Photo: Free People
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Cara Flower Brooch Hair Tie
Cara Flower Brooch Hair Tie

No matter how long or short your strands, if you can make a bun or pony, this embellished elastic will add summer flair to your look.

$15 at Nordstrom

Photo: Cara
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Chloe and Isabel x Jen Atkin Oversized Circle Clip
Chloe and Isabel x Jen Atkin Oversized Circle Clip

An eclectic and modern way to sweep your tresses back. Best for half up, half down styles, this oversized clip is super chic.

$18 at Chloe and Isabel

Photo: Chloe and Isabel
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Free People Stone Salon Clips
Free People Stone Salon Clips

These gorgeous stone clips will not only hold hair in place but can be added to any style with ease.

$12 at Free People

Photo: Free People
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | L. Erickson Metal Double Headband
L. Erickson Metal Double Headband

A classic and simple style that works on all lengths and textures, this headband is a must-have.

$18 at Nordstrom

Photo: L. Erickson
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Forever 21 High-Polish Bow Hair Pins
Forever 21 High-Polish Bow Hair Pins

These gilded bows are great for sweeping back long or short styles while adding a classic yet feminine accent.

$2 at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Free People Engraved Bun Cuff
Free People Engraved Bun Cuff

Make your messy bun work-appropriate with this adorned cuff.

$18 at Free People

Photo: Free People
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Free People All Things Headband Set
Free People All Things Headband Set

Remember the comb headbands in the early 2000s? They’re back, and we just can’t get enough.

$8 at Free People

Photo: Free People
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Rosemary Pinstripe Bow Hair Tie
Rosemary Pinstripe Bow Hair Tie

This is no ordinary hair bow. It’s oversized, pinstriped and sure to make a statement.

$14 at Francescas

Photo: Francescas
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Grace Eleyae Satin-Lined Headband
Grace Eleyae Satin-Lined Headband

This satin-lined headband won’t roughhouse your strands when you readjust and will protect edges from breakage and frizz.

$13 at Grace Eleyae

Photo: Grace Eleyae
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | My Kitsch Elongated Diamond Metal Bobby Pins
My Kitsch Elongated Diamond Metal Bobby Pins

Festive bobbies will dress up any look, and these gilded, diamond-shaped pins will add flair to any style.

$12 at My Kitsch

Photo: My Kitsch
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Free People Bandana Scarf Pony
Free People Bandana Scarf Pony

There’s no doubt that bandanas are super adorbs, but sometimes they can be stiff and fussy. This scrunchie had a bandana attached so it can be a quick go-to when you’re short on time.

$12 at Free People

Photo: Free People
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | My Kitsch Universal Styling Wrap
My Kitsch Universal Styling Wrap

Wrap around your entire head as a turban or your pony and bun as a scarf. This blush wrap gives you options when styling your strands.

$16 at My Kitsch

Photo: My Kitsch
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Emi Jay Coco Hair Tie
Emi Jay Coco Hair Tie

This hair tie screams fall fashion. With tweed, gold embellishments and pearls all on one scrunchie, how can you resist?

$14 at Emi Jay

Photo: Emi Jay
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Tasha Acrylic Ball Set of 2 Ponytail Holders
Tasha Acrylic Ball Set of 2 Ponytail Holders

Consider this the grown-up version of the bally trend you wore as a child. Pair them together or alone to add a touch of uniqueness to your pony.

$12 at Nordstrom

Photo: Tasha
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Urban Outfitters Rainbow Braid Ring Set
Urban Outfitters Rainbow Braid Ring Set

Add these holographic rings to any braids or ponytails for an edgy, super trendy look.

$10 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Under-$20 Hair Accessories | Zara Patchwork Headband
Zara Patchwork Headband

This vibrant, printed headband is full of color and personality.

$15 at Zara

Photo: Zara

