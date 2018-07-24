20 Under-$20 Hair Accessories for Getting Out of a Style Rut

We have our go-to hairstyles like top knots, mermaid waves and Princess Elsa–inspired French braids, but it’s easy to enter a hairstyle rut when you just don’t know how to spice it up. If you don’t want the major commitment of hair color or chopping your locks, adding fun accessories is a great option for doing it without any major commitment.

No matter if you sport springy curls, pin-straight locks, an asymmetrical bob or waist-length hair, adding accessories to your strands is the easiest way to add pizzazz. And just so you’re getting the most bang for your buck, we rounded up 20 hair accessories under $20, from festive headbands to unique bobby pins.