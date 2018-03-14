StyleCaster
20 Under-$20 Foundations for Coverage That Lasts

20 Under-$20 Foundations for Coverage That Lasts

20 Under-$20 Foundations for Coverage That Lasts
Photo: ImaxTree

One of the biggest misconceptions regarding beauty products is that the bigger the price tag, the better the results. The drugstore wants a word with whoever spread that vicious lie. Coverage comes in many forms, but we can’t deny the security of a foundation that disguises our blemishes without making the skin look too cakey or unnatural.

Although a lot of our favorite formulas tend to cost at least $20, there’s also a slew of budget-friendly options that are just as useful. We do wish some of these had a wider shade range, but hopefully that’ll change now that inclusivity is finally becoming a vital part of the beauty industry. Check out our favorites ahead.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Nyx Total Control Drop Foundation
NYX Total Control Drop Foundation

The glass dropper allows you to closely customize exactly how much coverage you want, from sheer to full and everything in between. Available in 30 shades.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Nyx
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Almay Best Blend Forever™ Makeup
Almay Best Blend Forever Makeup

This SPF-infused formula doubles as a moisturizer, offering lightweight, buildable coverage.

Photo: Almay
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Black Opal Even True Flawless Liquid Foundation
Black Opal Even True Flawless Liquid Foundation

An oil-free and fragrance-free range created with darker skin tones in mind.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Black Opal
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Burt's Bees Goodness Glows Full Coverage Liquid Makeup
Burt's Bees Goodness Glows Full Coverage Liquid Makeup

This 98.9-percent-natural formula is made with meadowfoam seed oil, which is known for its moisturizing benefits.

Photo: Burt's Bees
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Col Lab Meet Your Matte Velvet Foundation
Col Lab Meet Your Matte Velvet Foundation

Get medium to full coverage atop shiny skin with this matte finish formula.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Sally Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Covergirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation
CoverGirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation

Vitamins, antioxidants, and sun protection collide to bring you one of the most hydrating foundations out today.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Covergirl
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Wet n Wild MegaCushion Foundation
Wet n Wild MegaCushion Foundation

Tap the cushion once for sheer coverage or press down on the airtight compact again to build even more.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Wet n Wild
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Elf Flawless Finish Foundation
Elf Flawless Finish Foundation

A matte-finish formula for covering oily skin and brightening your complexion.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Elf
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation
L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation

This demi-matte formula promises more than 24 hours of coverage and lightweight wear.

Photo: L'Oréal
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Maybelline Fit Me Dewy and Smooth Foundation
Maybelline Fit Me Dewy and Smooth Foundation

Fragrance-free and dermatologically tested, this SPF-infused formula is a must-try for anyone with sensitive skin.

 

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Models Own Pro-Foundation Stick
Models Own Pro-Foundation Stick

This easy-to-use stick also doubles as a primer, so you don't have to worry about creating a smooth base beforehand.

$13.83 at Models Own

Available on Amazon

Photo: Models Own
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

The oil-free foundation is infused with hyaluronic acid so you don't have to worry about staying moisturized underneath.

$14.44 at Neutrogena

Available on Amazon

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | No7 Stay Perfect Foundation
No7 Stay Perfect Foundation

Although this foundation is meant for medium to full coverage, the transfer-proof formula doesn't feel too heavy or cakey.

$15.99 at Target

Available on Amazon

Photo: No7
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Physician's Formula The Healthy Foundation
Physician's Formula The Healthy Foundation

This one's infused with an exclusive Brightening Complex, hyaluronic acid for moisture, and plenty of vitamins. What more could you want from a light-coverage formula?

$14.95 at Physician's Formula

Available on Amazon

Photo: Physician's Formula
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Revlon ColorStay Foundation
Revlon ColorStay Foundation

Made specifically for oily or combination skin, this 24-hour-wear foundation promises to leave behind a shine-free finish.

$11.43 at Rite Aid

Available on Amazon

Photo: Revlon
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Rimmel Lasting Finish 25HR Breathable Foundation
Rimmel Lasting Finish 25HR Breathable Foundation

This lightweight light-coverage foundation promises to stay put for up to a whopping 25 hours.

$7.99 at CVS

Available on Amazon

Photo: Rimmel
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Sephora Collection 10 HR Wear Perfection Foundation
Sephora Collection 10 HR Wear Perfection Foundation

Available in 37 shades and free of parabens, Sephora's house foundation disguises blemishes for 10 hours and is buildable, according to your favorite kind of coverage.

$20 at Sephora

Available on Amazon

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | The Ordinary Coverage Foundation
The Ordinary Coverage Foundation

Although this vegan formula is available in an impressive number of shades, you can also mix different colors to find your perfect match.

$6.90 at The Ordinary 

Available on Amazon

Photo: The Ordinary
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation

This foundation underwent testing under seven different photo lighting conditions to ensure that it actually delivers filter-friendly coverage.

$5.99 at Wet n Wild

Available on Amazon

Photo: Wet n Wild
STYLECASTER | Best Under $20 Foundations | Revlon PhotoReady Insta-Filter Foundation
Revlon PhotoReady Insta-Filter Foundation

The built-in blender makes this silky formula a dream to apply on the skin.

$13.49 at Amazon

Available on Amazon

Photo: Revlon

