20 Under-$20 Foundations for Coverage That Lasts

One of the biggest misconceptions regarding beauty products is that the bigger the price tag, the better the results. The drugstore wants a word with whoever spread that vicious lie. Coverage comes in many forms, but we can’t deny the security of a foundation that disguises our blemishes without making the skin look too cakey or unnatural.
Although a lot of our favorite formulas tend to cost at least $20, there’s also a slew of budget-friendly options that are just as useful. We do wish some of these had a wider shade range, but hopefully that’ll change now that inclusivity is finally becoming a vital part of the beauty industry. Check out our favorites ahead.
NYX Total Control Drop Foundation
The glass dropper allows you to closely customize exactly how much coverage you want, from sheer to full and everything in between. Available in 30 shades.
Almay Best Blend Forever Makeup
Black Opal Even True Flawless Liquid Foundation
An oil-free and fragrance-free range created with darker skin tones in mind.
Burt's Bees Goodness Glows Full Coverage Liquid Makeup
Col Lab Meet Your Matte Velvet Foundation
Get medium to full coverage atop shiny skin with this matte finish formula.
Available on Amazon
CoverGirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation
Vitamins, antioxidants, and sun protection collide to bring you one of the most hydrating foundations out today.
$14.44 at Neutrogena
Wet n Wild MegaCushion Foundation
Tap the cushion once for sheer coverage or press down on the airtight compact again to build even more.
$13.83 at Models Own
Elf Flawless Finish Foundation
A matte-finish formula for covering oily skin and brightening your complexion.
Available on Amazon
L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation
Maybelline Fit Me Dewy and Smooth Foundation
Models Own Pro-Foundation Stick
This easy-to-use stick also doubles as a primer, so you don't have to worry about creating a smooth base beforehand.
$13.83 at Models Own
$11.43 at Rite Aid
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
The oil-free foundation is infused with hyaluronic acid so you don't have to worry about staying moisturized underneath.
$14.44 at Neutrogena
$7.99 at CVS
No7 Stay Perfect Foundation
Although this foundation is meant for medium to full coverage, the transfer-proof formula doesn't feel too heavy or cakey.
$15.99 at Target
$15.99 at Target
Physician's Formula The Healthy Foundation
This one's infused with an exclusive Brightening Complex, hyaluronic acid for moisture, and plenty of vitamins. What more could you want from a light-coverage formula?
$14.95 at Physician's Formula
$20 at Sephora
Revlon ColorStay Foundation
Made specifically for oily or combination skin, this 24-hour-wear foundation promises to leave behind a shine-free finish.
$11.43 at Rite Aid
$6.90 at The Ordinary
Rimmel Lasting Finish 25HR Breathable Foundation
This lightweight light-coverage foundation promises to stay put for up to a whopping 25 hours.
$7.99 at CVS
$5.99 at Wet n Wild
Sephora Collection 10 HR Wear Perfection Foundation
Available in 37 shades and free of parabens, Sephora's house foundation disguises blemishes for 10 hours and is buildable, according to your favorite kind of coverage.
$20 at Sephora
$13.49 at Amazon
The Ordinary Coverage Foundation
Although this vegan formula is available in an impressive number of shades, you can also mix different colors to find your perfect match.
$6.90 at The Ordinary
Available on Amazon
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation
This foundation underwent testing under seven different photo lighting conditions to ensure that it actually delivers filter-friendly coverage.
$5.99 at Wet n Wild
Available on Amazon
Revlon PhotoReady Insta-Filter Foundation
The built-in blender makes this silky formula a dream to apply on the skin.
$13.49 at Amazon
Available on Amazon
