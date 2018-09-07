20 Under-$20 Bronzers for Extending Your Summer Glow

Though we’ve been schooled on the benefits of self-tanner, it still doesn’t beat the convenience of a bronzer. Not only does it require way less time to apply; it’s also just as easy to remove, offered in just as many finishes and way more cost-efficient. It’s especially helpful in the midst of a seasonal transition, when we want to readjust for the fall, while also maintaining the sun-kissed glow we achieved over the summer.
And as always, we’re firm believers in keeping the selection process as affordable as possible. Once you’ve decided whether you prefer a cream or powder finish, as well as the best shade for your skin tone, peruse this list of top-rated bronzers, all of which have an under-$20 price tag.
Physician's Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
A creamy illuminator infused with ample fatty acids and pro-vitamins for a moisturized, healthy-looking glow.
$14.95 at Physician's Formula
NYX Matte Bronzer
Five options for reviving your glow without the extra shimmer and shine.
$9 at NYX Cosmetics
MAC/Aaliyah Bronzing Powder
This special-edition powder offers a soft pearl shimmer for a sheer finish.
$16.80 at MAC Cosmetics
L'Oreal Camila Cabello Sun-Lit Bronzer
A limited-edition liquid formula that'll mix in flawlessly with your foundation or concealer.
$14.99 at L'Oreal Paris
Milani Baked Bronzer
Dust this on your face and body for a faux post-vacay glow.
$9 at Milani
Essence Sun Club Matt Bronzing Powder
A mattifying complexion booster for oily skin types.
$4.99 at Ulta
Physician's Formula Bronze Booster Highlight & Contour Palette
In addition to a bronzer pod, this three-piece pack includes lighter shades for highlighting as well.
$14.95 at Physician's Formula
Catrice Sun Lover Glow Bronzing Powder
The marbled powder ensures that you're getting ample shimmer wherever you apply this glow enhancer.
$8.99 at Catrice Cosmetics
Models Own Sculpt & Glow Pro Crème to Powder Bronzer
This one goes on like a smooth, satin cream, but dries into a matte, glowy finish.
$12.99 at Ulta
NOTE Terracotta Iluminating Powder
The macadamia oil in this formula ensures that your skin stays moisturized, no matter the level of coverage.
$20 at NOTE Cosmetics
Lottie London Tan Time Powder Bronzer
Use this powder to contour your cheekbones or simply wash all over the cheeks and forehead for a brighter complexion.
$6.99 at Ulta
Wet n Wild Color Icon Bronzer
This dermatologically tested matte formula is especially effective for those with oily skin.
$3.99 at Target
L.A. Girl Velvet Contour Stick
Infused with jojoba seed oil, shea butter, cocoa seed butter and grape seed oil for ample hydration as you add definition to your cheekbones.
$6 at L.A. Girl Cosmetics
Winky Lux Coffee Bronzer
A coffee-scented complexion booster that can also be used for contouring.
$20 at Winky Lux
Pacifica Sundreams Lotus Infused Bronzer Duo
Blend both colors together and apply all over for a brighter complexion or use separately to highlight and contour wherever you see fit.
$12 at Pacifica
Soap & Glory Wonderbronze Radiance Powder
A blend of shimmery shades to apply lightly over the face for a sun-kissed glow.
$12.99 at Target
Almay Powder Bronzer Blush
A lightweight, hypoallergenic powder for sensitive skin.
$6.29 at Target
Rimmel Natural Bronzer
A low-key option for those who want to forgo the extra shimmer.
$5.79 at CVS
COVERGIRL Queen Natural Hue Mineral Bronzer
A mineral powder option made specifically for darker skin.
$6.64 at Walmart
Becca Gradient Sunlit Bronzer
A highlighter-bronzer blend for natural-looking radiance.
$19 at Becca Cosmetics
