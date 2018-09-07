20 Under-$20 Bronzers for Extending Your Summer Glow

Though we’ve been schooled on the benefits of self-tanner, it still doesn’t beat the convenience of a bronzer. Not only does it require way less time to apply; it’s also just as easy to remove, offered in just as many finishes and way more cost-efficient. It’s especially helpful in the midst of a seasonal transition, when we want to readjust for the fall, while also maintaining the sun-kissed glow we achieved over the summer.

And as always, we’re firm believers in keeping the selection process as affordable as possible. Once you’ve decided whether you prefer a cream or powder finish, as well as the best shade for your skin tone, peruse this list of top-rated bronzers, all of which have an under-$20 price tag.