The 5 Best Beauty Products to Shop at Ulta in August

Are we the only ones who feel as if we’ve spent all of our earthly dollars on beauty product this summer? From humidity-fighting setting sprays to crazy-effective SPFs, the last few months have called for a shit-ton of skin-care and makeup products, and our bank accounts have officially cried for mercy. And just as we were about to practice the utmost of self-control and rein in our obsession until fall, Ulta went ahead and dropped its newest August arrivals. Spoiler alert: We’re not OK.

And after sifting through the entire new arrivals section, we’ve got good news and bad news. The bad: We found so many insanely cool products, that any ounce of self-control will have to hold off until further notice. But lucky for you, we combed through every product to narrow down the top five, under-$15 products. So, let’s let summer go out with a bang, and shop all five of our August picks, ahead, including a creamy, super-pigmented highlighter from Soap & Glory and a lightweight, matte lipstick from Tarte. And because there’s no way we can actually hold back, don’t forget to stop by next month for our September favorites.