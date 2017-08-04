StyleCaster
Share

The 5 Best Beauty Products to Shop at Ulta in August

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 5 Best Beauty Products to Shop at Ulta in August

by
The 5 Best Beauty Products to Shop at Ulta in August
6 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Are we the only ones who feel as if we’ve spent all of our earthly dollars on beauty product this summer? From humidity-fighting setting sprays to crazy-effective SPFs, the last few months have called for a shit-ton of skin-care and makeup products, and our bank accounts have officially cried for mercy. And just as we were about to practice the utmost of self-control and rein in our obsession until fall, Ulta went ahead and dropped its newest August arrivals. Spoiler alert: We’re not OK.

MORE: 10 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear Pink Lipstick Tonight

And after sifting through the entire new arrivals section, we’ve got good news and bad news. The bad: We found so many insanely cool products, that any ounce of self-control will have to hold off until further notice. But lucky for you, we combed through every product to narrow down the top five, under-$15 products. So, let’s let summer go out with a bang, and shop all five of our August picks, ahead, including a creamy, super-pigmented highlighter from Soap & Glory and a lightweight, matte lipstick from Tarte. And because there’s no way we can actually hold back, don’t forget to stop by next month for our September favorites.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6
5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta—Soap & Glory Wonderbronze Highlight & Sculpt Cheek Stick
Soap & Glory Wonderbronze Highlight & Sculpt Cheek Stick

Soap & Glory Wonderbronze Highlight & Sculpt Cheek Stick, $12; at Ulta

Photo: Soap & Glory
5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta—Essence Color Correcting Stick
Essence Color Correcting Stick

Essence Color Correcting Stick, $4.49; at Ulta

Photo: Essence
5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta—Essie Fall Nail Lacquer Collection
Essie Fall Nail Lacquer Collection

Essie Fall Nail Lacquer Collection, $9; at Ulta

Photo: Essie
5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta—Sleek Makeup I'm Conditional Mascara
Sleek Makeup I’m Conditional Mascara

Sleek Makeup I’m Conditional Mascara, $8.99; at Ulta

Photo: Sleek Makeup
5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta—Tarte Lip Wardrobe Volume II
Tarte Lip Wardrobe Volume II

Tarte Lip Wardrobe Volume II, $12; at Ulta

Photo: Tarte
5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta
Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

8 Pairs of Sneakers as Cool as They Are Comfy

8 Pairs of Sneakers as Cool as They Are Comfy
  • 5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta—Soap & Glory Wonderbronze Highlight & Sculpt Cheek Stick
  • 5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta—Essence Color Correcting Stick
  • 5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta—Essie Fall Nail Lacquer Collection
  • 5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta—Sleek Makeup I'm Conditional Mascara
  • 5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta—Tarte Lip Wardrobe Volume II
  • 5 Best August Beauty Arrivals at Ulta
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share