StyleCaster
Share

13 Under-$10 Deals to Shop at Ulta’s Fall Haul Event

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Under-$10 Deals to Shop at Ulta’s Fall Haul Event

by
13 Under-$10 Deals to Shop at Ulta’s Fall Haul Event
13 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree.

It’s only Wednesday, but we’ve already discovered this week’s best news ever: Ulta is having a can’t-pass-up sale. From now through September 29, you can take advantage of some truly steep discounts across a handful of best-selling brands. For instance, Makeup Revolution’s cult-favorite baking powders are 40 percent off, while Soap & Glory’s body butters are 50 percent off and the entire NYX Cosmetics lineup is buy two, get one free.

MORE: The Hair and Makeup Trends to Try This Fall, According to the Experts

The only caveat–especially if you’re visiting a physical store–is to note which deals are online only. Other than that, our only advice is to take full advantage, as most of these products fall under $10. Check out our top picks ahead and see a full rundown the entire sale here.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Cleanser
Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Cleanser

The entire brand is 50% off.

$5 at Ulta

Photo: Yes To
STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color
Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color

All lip products are 40% off.

$5.99 at Ulta

Photo: Revlon
STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Pacifica Sea Water Makeup Removing Wipes
Pacifica Sea Water Makeup Removing Wipes

All cleansers are 30% off.

$4.20 at Ulta

Photo: Pacifica Beauty
STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Masque
SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Masque

All African Black Soap Skin and Hair Care, and Jamaican Black Castor Oil Hair Care is 40% off.

$8.09 at Ulta

Photo: SheaMoisture
STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Milani Color Statement Lipstick
Milani Color Statement Lipstick

All lip products are 30% off.

$4.19 at Ulta

Photo: Milani
STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Kiss Blowout Lash Beehive Multipack
Kiss Blowout Lash Beehive Multipack

All lashes are 25% off.

$8.99 at Ulta

Photo: Kiss
STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara
CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara

All mascaras are 40% off.

$5.39 at Ulta

Photo: CoverGirl
STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

The entire Hydro Boost makeup line is 50% off.

$7.50 at Ulta

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | L.A. Girl Pro Coverage Liquid Foundation
L.A. Girl Pro Coverage Liquid Foundation

All foundations are 40% off.

$5.39 at Ulta

Photo: L.A. Girl
STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Bliss Makeup Melt Jelly Cleanser
Bliss Makeup Melt Jelly Cleanser

The entire brand is 25% off.

$9 at Ulta

Photo: Bliss
STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Not Your Mother's Way To Grow Long & Strong Shampoo
Not Your Mother's Way To Grow Long & Strong Shampoo

The Way to Grow shampoos, conditioners and treatments are 50% off.

$3 at Ulta

Photo: Not Your Mother's Naturals
STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Botanics 100% Organic Refreshing Toning Spritz
Botanics 100% Organic Refreshing Toning Spritz

The entire organic collection is 30% off.

$7.69 at Ulta

Photo: Botanics
STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Marc Anthony Bye Bye Frizz Blow Dry Cream
Marc Anthony Bye Bye Frizz Blow Dry Cream

The entire brand is 50% off.

$4.50 at Ulta

Photo: Marc Anthony

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked For

Animal Decor Is the Delightful Home Trend No One Asked For
  • STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Cleanser
  • STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color
  • STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Pacifica Sea Water Makeup Removing Wipes
  • STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Masque
  • STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Milani Color Statement Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Kiss Blowout Lash Beehive Multipack
  • STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
  • STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | L.A. Girl Pro Coverage Liquid Foundation
  • STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Bliss Makeup Melt Jelly Cleanser
  • STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Not Your Mother's Way To Grow Long & Strong Shampoo
  • STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Botanics 100% Organic Refreshing Toning Spritz
  • STYLECASTER | Ulta Fall Haul Sale | Marc Anthony Bye Bye Frizz Blow Dry Cream
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share