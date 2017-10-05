StyleCaster
Ulta Beauty is Having the Ultimate Hair Care Sale

If you thought December was the only time you could use an advent calendar, think again. Ulta Beauty is marking down different hair care products—up to 50%—each day of October. And it’s a good thing too, since fall is when our daily hair routine usually requires an adjustment.

Whether you need a little extra moisture in those strands or want to experiment with a new hairstyle, Ulta has you (and your wallet) covered.

MORE: Kat Von D’s Studded Lipsticks Are Only $12 Right Now

In fact, they’ve already unveiled what products will be discounted from now until October 21, when the event ends. This means you can bookmark exactly what you want ahead of time. But first, check out key deals below and see if the products are speaking to your soul like they are to ours.

October 5

Eprouvage Reviving Scalp Serum, 50% off, $15; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 6

It's A 10 Travel Size Potion 10 Miracle Styling Potion, 50% off, $6.13 and a free gift; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 7

Chi Touch 2 Touch Screen Hair Dryer, 40% off, $113.97; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 8

Renewing Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo, 2 for $10; at Ulta

 

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 9

Joico K-PAK Deep-Penetrating Reconstructor, 50% off, $9.99; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 10

Nioxin 3D Styling Bodifying Foam, Buy 2 get one, 1 free. $16.50; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 11

Blackwood for Men Active Man Daily Shampoo, Buy one get one 50% off, $17.99; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 12

John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Color Deepening Conditioner, Buy one get one 50% off; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 13

Sexy Hair Healthy Sexy Hair Soy Tri-Wheat Leave In Conditioner, 40% off, $10.77; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 14

REDKEN Extreme Length Primer, Buy 2 get 1 free, $22.00; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 15

Keranique Micro-Exfoliating Follicle Mask, 50% off, $22.50; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 16

KMS Thermashape Quick Blow Dry, Buy one get one free, $22.99; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 17

Hask Charcoal Purifying Dry Shampoo, 40% off, $4.79; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 18

DPHUE Root Touch Up Kit, 50% off, $15; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 19

Not Your Mother's Naturals Tahitian Gardenia Flower & Mango Butter Curl Defining Shampoo, 50% off, $4.49; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 20

FLAWLESS Edge Control Gel, 50% off, $9.99; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty
October 21

AG Hair Moisture Fast Food Sulfate-Free Shampoo, 2 for $24; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta Beauty

