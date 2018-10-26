15 Trendy Workout Classes That Will Make You Feel Stronger

Trends come and go, but staying fit and healthy will always be in style. However, what makes a workout class trendy today goes way past a well-designed studio, good music and a new approach to fitness. To last past being known as a fad, group exercise classes have to work with a large number of people’s fitness styles.

A 90-minute hot yoga class isn’t for everyone, but a 60-minute heated vinyasa class with hip-hop music? That might incentivize more people to try it. A boxing class with great music and no fear of getting beat up? Sign us up. Classes are all about setting an appropriate level of comfort in the beginning and then pushing you throughout, and the group setting makes you feel less singled out and creates a community.

Instagram, of course, upped the pressure to have a social-media-friendly workout space, so you will often see at least one fun neon sign and more art in these fitness studios. People want to sweat, but now they also want to be in a space that is pleasing to look at and, at the same time, inspirational. And with so many cute athletic and athleisure brands, we deserve an aesthetically pleasing place to take selfies in our colorful leggings, pre or post-workout.

Click through to find your new favorite workout, from long-standing favorites to boutique studio classes!