The Hair, Skin and Makeup Trends That Will Dominate 2018

Out with the old and in with the new has always been our end-of-year beauty mantra. With just weeks left in 2017, we’ve already started making room on our vanities and bathroom sinks for whatever 2018 will bring. There’s been so many innovations, new brands and red carpet trends to try over the past few months, but according to the experts, some of them already feel dated.

If you’re struggling to keep up like us, you’re in the right place. We’ve talked with some of the industry’s top hair, skin and makeup pros for their personal beauty predictions. Ahead, we’ve highlighted the ones we think will truly take off on the red carpet, runway and real life after the ball drops.