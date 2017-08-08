StyleCaster
8 Best Travel Beauty Products to Pack This Summer

8 Best Travel Beauty Products to Pack This Summer

Photo: Getty Images

For the warm-weather haters of the world, summer’s final months have been a long-time coming—for the weekend-getaway frequenters, though, writing that final out-of-office email is going to be a teary-eyed struggle. Whatever side of the spectrum you’re on, we say it’s time to bid farewell to summer with one last venture. And lest we send you off on your way totally unprepared, we rounded up the absolute best travel-beauty products on the market right now for an epic, end-of-summer packing list.

And sure, you’ve probably already loaded up on sunscreens and moisturizers over the last month or so, but we found eight products that are not only small enough to fit in your overnighter, but so cost-friendly, you won’t have to doublethink it. Including travel-size versions of cult-favorites like a Sachajuan shampoo and conditioner, and a tiny, roll-on perfume from Leila Lou, we have a feeling you’ll dig our packing list so damn much, each product will make its way into your holiday suitcase. Shop all eight, below.

8 Best Travel Sized Beauty Products for End of Summer Getaways—Fresh Sugar Sport Treatment Sunscreen SPF 30
An on-the-go SPF...

Fresh Sugar Sport Treatment Sunscreen SPF 30, $25; at Fresh

Photo: Fresh
8 Best Travel Sized Beauty Products for End of Summer Getaways—E.l.f. Daily Hydration Moisturizer
A day-to-night moisturizer...

E.l.f. Daily Hydration Moisturizer, $8; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.
8 Best Travel Sized Beauty Products for End of Summer Getaways—Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
A grease-zapping dry shampoo...

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $10; at Dermstore

Photo: Klorane
8 Best Travel Sized Beauty Products for End of Summer Getaways—Pacifica Trial Size Seafoam Mini
A makeup-removing cleanser...

Pacifica Trial Size Seafoam Mini, $3.99; at Target

Photo: Pacifica
8 Best Travel Sized Beauty Products for End of Summer Getaways—Sachajuan Normalizing Shampoo
A gentle cleansing shampoo...

Sachajuan Normalizing Shampoo, $13; at David Pirrotta

Photo: Sachajuan
8 Best Travel Sized Beauty Products for End of Summer Getaways—Sachajuan Color Save Conditioner
A color-safe conditioner...

Sachajuan Color Save Conditioner, $15; at David Pirrotta

Photo: Sachajuan
8 Best Travel Sized Beauty Products for End of Summer Getaways—By Rosie Jane Leila Lou Perfume Oil
A lightweight, fresh perfume...

By Rosie Jane Leila Lou Perfume Oil, $39; at By Rosie Jane

Photo: By Rosie Jane
8 Best Travel Sized Beauty Products for End of Summer Getaways—Too Cool for School Egg Cream Mask Hydration
A single-use sheet mask...

Too Cool for School Egg Cream Mask Hydration, $6; at Sephora

Photo: Too Cool for School
Photo: ImaxTree

