The Beauty Products You Couldn’t Stop Buying at CVS This Year

It doesn’t matter if you prefer designer foundation or discount lipstick; everyone shops at the drugstore. And this year, we really outdid ourselves in the beauty department. CVS just released an extensive list of its top-selling products in 2017, confirming that although we pay extra close attention to buzzy launches like Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty, we still swear by our old faithfuls when push comes to shove. Ahead, a brief breakdown of the hair, skin and makeup finds CVS shoppers couldn’t get enough of this year.

As it turns out, we’re still really into hairspray. So much so, that one of the top-selling products in CVS’ hair department was TRESemme TRES Two Extra Hold Aerosol. Head and Shoulders Classic Clean Dandruff Shampoo is another old favorite that continued to sell while Viviscal’s Hair Growth Tablets and the Wet Detangling Brush were also popular.

Additionally, we remained fiercely dedicated to a short list of classic body brands. When CVS shoppers were running low on lotion or moisturizer, they grabbed some good old fashioned Aquaphor or Jergens Natural Glow Firming Moisturizer.

Now as far as makeup is concerned, consumers were a little more liberal with their choices. Of course, brands like Neutrogena and L’Oreal topped the list, but we were also pleasantly surprised to see two unlikely contenders: the Sally Hansen Miracle Gel and NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray.

And when it comes to skin care, shoppers really just wanted to keep it as simple as possible…and avoid a few wrinkles along the way. Besides the Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream Face Moisturizer, other affordable products that topped the list included Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser and Biore Deep Cleansing Charcoal Strips.

Check out the full list (in no particular order) below and stock up before the New Year.

Cosmetics:

Body:

Skin:

Hair: