These Are the 7 Best-Selling Sephora Beauty Products Right Now

These Are the 7 Best-Selling Sephora Beauty Products Right Now

These Are the 7 Best-Selling Sephora Beauty Products Right Now
Every single time we walk into a Sephora—which, let’s be honest, is on a weekly basis—we’re somewhat overwhelmed by the sheer number of new and excellent products. Like, great, we see an entire display of concealers in the corner, but which one is the best concealer? Which one are we actually going to love and not want to return? Which fragrance is the fragrance that will make us smell like a combination of heaven and happiness and love? TELL US, SEPHORA.

Well, Sephora has answered…kind of. Mainly, Sephora has very nicely given us a list of their current best-selling, cult-favorite products that are flying off the imaginary internet shelves right at this very moment, and we have very nicely rounded up the top seven of them for your easy viewing (and buying) pleasure, all of which will make your beauty life way, way easier. Click through to see the top-rated products, here.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette, $42; at Sephora

 

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $399; at Sephora

 

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $38; at Sephora

 

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, $30; at Sephora

 

Sephora Collection Cleansing & Exfoliating Wipes in Pomegranate

Sephora Collection Cleansing & Exfoliating Wipes in Pomegranate, $7.50; at Sephora

 

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, $158; at Sephora

Tom Ford Black Orchid Perfume

Tom Ford Black Orchid Perfume, $120; at Sephora

