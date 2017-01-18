StyleCaster
The 31 Top-Reviewed Products at Sephora

by
I was browsing through Sephora on my boyfriend’s computer the other day when he happened to look over my shoulder. He must’ve been standing there for a nearly 30 seconds—a lifetime in hover years—before I even bothered to look up from my beauty product trance at him: mouth agape, staring at the maze of never-ending products.

“How do you even sort through everything on there to find the good stuff?” he asked earnestly, watching in amazement as I scrolled. And then it hit me—as someone who’s had more than a decade of Sephora-scrolling practice (and, you know, a job in the industry), I’m pretty familiar with Sephora. By proxy, I can also tell if a product is going to be worth my time and money within seconds: Once you get past the ingredients and product copy, it’s all in the review section. And while you’d think a few good reviews with a high star-rating would be enough to decide if a product is good, oftentimes, one user can sway a rating with a very bad (or very good review). Because he most popular products at any given store aren’t always the best, we sifted through the thousands upon thousands of beauty products on the site—including makeup, skin-care, hair products, fragrances, and tools—to bring you the 31 products that are both the most- and top-rated products at Sephora.

 

Not only do the following pickis have the highest star rating in their section, but they have hundreds—sometimes thousands—of reviews to back ’em up. Ahead, the top-rated beauty products at Sephora.

1 of 31

Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette, $42; at Sephora (4.8 stars, 2998 reviews)

 

Photo: Sephora

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick, $26; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 4026 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $21; at Sephora (4.5 stars, 9214 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed, $38; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 2588 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade, $18; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 5923 reveiws)

Photo: Sephora

Nars Blush, $30; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 16,356 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Tarte Tartlette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette, $45; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 1598 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer, $29; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 1882 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Glamglow Gift Sexy Supermud Set, $69; at Sephora (4.9 stars, 109 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration, $30; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 5031 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Philosophy Purity Made Simple, $24; at Sephora (4.5 stars, 10,205 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Foreo Luna Mini 2, $139; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 286 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, $29; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 1480 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Josie Maran 100 Percent Pure Argan Oil, $48; at Sephora (4.5 stars, 6526 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb, $85; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 3619 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme, $70; at Sephora (4.9 stars, 765 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum, $94; at Sephora (4.8 stars, 142 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

L’Occitane Cleansing And Softening Shower Oil With Almond Oil, $25; at Sephora (4.5 stars, 1234 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

L’Occitane Almond Smoothing and Beautifying Supple Skin Oil, $46; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 680 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Philosophy Amazing Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel, $25; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 1339 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer, $28; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 704 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Moroccanoil Moroccanoil Treatment, $34; at Sephora (4.8 stars, 98 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand, $270; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 125 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Sephora Collection Mini Blast Travel Iconic Blow Dryer, $26; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 112 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Tangle Teezer The Original Detangling Hairbrush, $15; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 424 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Hourglass Vanish Foundation Brush, $46; at Sephora ( 4.7 stars, 1399 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Sephora Collection Classic Mini Multitasker Brush #45.5, $14; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 499 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Nars Pencil Sharpener, $6; at Sephora (4.6 stars, 614 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Sephora Collection Pro Featherweight Complexion Brush #90, $34; at Sephora (4.9 stars, 75 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Tweezers, $28; at Sephora (4.7 stars, 386 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

GHD Classic 1” Inch Styler, $149; at Sephora (4.5 stars, 522 reviews)

Photo: Sephora

