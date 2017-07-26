StyleCaster
The Best BB Creams for Every Skin Tone & Concern

Wendy Rodewald
by
Real talk: How did we ever live without a good BB cream? There are so many days that we thank our lucky stars that all we have to do is rub on a little BB to look perfectly put together, instead of slathering on a ton of foundation.

How do we love them? Let us count the ways! Lightweight coverage that builds like a foundation? Check. Amazing wear, even through the summer heat? Check again. Skincare benefits? Oh hell yes. Any product that makes our skin look flawless while also actually helping us actually get a perfect complexion is basically amazing in our books

But these moisturizer/foundation/SPF hybrids, with their laundry lists of features, can also be incredibly confusing. Are they the same as tinted moisturizers? Do they work for every skin tone? What’s the best BB cream for oily skin? We tested a full lineup to bring you the very best BB creams.

BB Creams: The Facts You Don’t Know

There’s Not Just A Single Definition. Unfortunately, the term “BB Cream” is pretty nebulous and encompasses a wide range of products. BB creams originated in Germany and exploded in Korea, where they were first used by laser treatment patients to ease post-procedure redness. But now that beauty consumers have embraced BBs, new formulas span a range of shades, textures and skincare benefits.

They’re NOT one shade fits all. Despite what some packages claim, we found a wide range of colors and they don’t all work with every skin tone. You may need to test a few formulas before you find a match.

BBs are best applied with a brush. Just like any complexion makeup, the key to making these tinted balms work is to blend, blend and blend some more. A foundation brush (or a sponge like the Beauty Blender) does the job better than fingers.

Layering brings the best results. Though some BB creams aim to replace your entire arsenal of face products, that’s not always realistic. If your skin is extra dry, you’ll want to prep with moisturizer so your BBs pigment doesn’t stick to dry spots. Also, since most BBs have light to medium coverage, you’ll probably still need concealer for under-eye circles, blemishes, and other discolorations.

Which BB Cream is Right For You?

Click through the gallery, we’re breaking it down.

Most lightweight: Olay Total Effects CC Cream Tone Correcting Face Moisturizer with Sunscreen

Olay calls this product a CC cream, the “color correction”-focused sequel to BBs, but the idea is the same. The swirled, dual-phase formula is ultra-light, so it might not replace your foundation. It does give skin a subtle, luminous glow with sheer coverage, and the neutral-toned Fair-to-Light shade was a favorite among our pale-skinned testers who found other BBs too dark.

Best For Pale Skin: Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Beauty Balm SPF 25 PA++

This cream comes from Korea, where BB is a big deal. Its corrective tone counteracts redness, making it ideal for fair complexions with pinkish undertones. The water-based formula soothes skin with a cooling effect and leaves a pretty, dewy finish.

Best For Dark Skin (and Medium and Light): Maybelline Dream Fresh BB 8-in-1 Beauty Balm Skin Perfector SPF 30 

This sheer fluid has a smooth texture that makes blending easy, and the line features one of the darkest BB creams of any we tried. The Deep shade has a warm, caramel tint that helps counteract gray or sallow tones on darker complexions. And with five shades spanning the color range, light to medium skin tones will find a match, too.

Smoothest Texture: Garnier BB Cream Skin Renew Miracle Skin Perfector SPF 15

The first drugstore BB to launch in the U.S., Garnier’s version has enough coverage to stand in for foundation, and its slightly peachy tone makes skin look sun-kissed. But the biggest draw is its silky-smooth texture that blends flawlessly and blurs away pores.

Best For Full Coverage: Dior Hydra Life BB Crème SPF 30 

Dior’s BB cream was the most pigmented of any we sampled and the closest stand-in for full coverage foundation. Medium skin tones seeking to add warmth to their complexions will do the best with this one.

Best Matte Finish: Bobbi Brown BB Cream SPF 35 

As far as our tester was concerned, this BB cream was just right—not too thick, not too sheer, and with a refined finish that wasn’t overly dewy.

Best For Oily Skin: L’Oréal Paris Studio Secrets Magic Skin Beautifier B.B. Cream

This BB cream is colorless until you blend it into skin, causing its pigment beads to burst (fun to watch!). If you have oily skin and can get past the beads’ initial grainy texture, you’ll love the way this primer-like balm gives a smooth, matte finish.

