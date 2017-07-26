The Best BB Creams for Every Skin Tone & Concern

Real talk: How did we ever live without a good BB cream? There are so many days that we thank our lucky stars that all we have to do is rub on a little BB to look perfectly put together, instead of slathering on a ton of foundation.

How do we love them? Let us count the ways! Lightweight coverage that builds like a foundation? Check. Amazing wear, even through the summer heat? Check again. Skincare benefits? Oh hell yes. Any product that makes our skin look flawless while also actually helping us actually get a perfect complexion is basically amazing in our books

But these moisturizer/foundation/SPF hybrids, with their laundry lists of features, can also be incredibly confusing. Are they the same as tinted moisturizers? Do they work for every skin tone? What’s the best BB cream for oily skin? We tested a full lineup to bring you the very best BB creams.

BB Creams: The Facts You Don’t Know

There’s Not Just A Single Definition. Unfortunately, the term “BB Cream” is pretty nebulous and encompasses a wide range of products. BB creams originated in Germany and exploded in Korea, where they were first used by laser treatment patients to ease post-procedure redness. But now that beauty consumers have embraced BBs, new formulas span a range of shades, textures and skincare benefits.

They’re NOT one shade fits all. Despite what some packages claim, we found a wide range of colors and they don’t all work with every skin tone. You may need to test a few formulas before you find a match.

BBs are best applied with a brush. Just like any complexion makeup, the key to making these tinted balms work is to blend, blend and blend some more. A foundation brush (or a sponge like the Beauty Blender) does the job better than fingers.

Layering brings the best results. Though some BB creams aim to replace your entire arsenal of face products, that’s not always realistic. If your skin is extra dry, you’ll want to prep with moisturizer so your BBs pigment doesn’t stick to dry spots. Also, since most BBs have light to medium coverage, you’ll probably still need concealer for under-eye circles, blemishes, and other discolorations.

Which BB Cream is Right For You?

Click through the gallery, we’re breaking it down.

Originally published July 2015. Updated July 2017.