StyleCaster
Share

18 Halloween Nail Art Ideas That’ll Make You Feel Festive

What's hot
StyleCaster

18 Halloween Nail Art Ideas That’ll Make You Feel Festive

Augusta Falletta
by
397 Shares
18 Halloween Nail Art Ideas That’ll Make You Feel Festive
18 Start slideshow
Photo: kicsiics/Getty Images

There’s a select few of us who really can’t wait until the 31st to let our Halloween freak flag fly—but since wearing a full-on costume every day in October is unrealistic (and, uh, totally awkward), there’s Halloween nail art to hold us over until we can go all out.

MORE: 50 Pretty Halloween Makeup Ideas—Minimal Costume Required

The added bonus? Halloween nail art totally works for those who aren’t all that into dressing up, but still want to feign a costume. Even if you decide to go the way of simple black attire and a pair of animal ears a la Gretchen Weiners, you can always dress up your nails as the main event.

MORE: 14 Simple Halloween Costumes for When You Just Can’t With the Dressing Up

We’ve searched through some of the best Halloween nail art around to bring you the 18 manicures for some spooky inspiration. From ghosts to monsters to candy corn, there’s a little bit of nail art for everyone. Interested in getting the bloody (yet high fashion) nails? Watch our how-to video here. Whatever you choose, it’s sure to be boo-tiful.

Originally published October 2012. Updated September 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18

Rest in Peace, boring nails!

Image via Blanket Print Nails

Besides being adorable, this black and white manicure will match any costume you decide to don.

Image via  Polished Love Affair

Would you rock this bones manicure?

Image via Hey, Nice Nails!

For those of you who prefer treat to trick, this candy corn manicure is sweet.

Image via Julie Ann Art

Blood splatter has never looked so good.

Image via We Heart It

3-D jewels really add to this black and white nail art.

Image via Enamel Girl

A web is a perfect accent nail for Halloween.

Image via Flickr

Just enough pumpkin to make a point.

Image via Blanket Print Nails

Jack-o-lantern carving, anyone?

Image via The Swell Designer 

There's no way black cats this adorable could be bad luck.

Image via Ginger Bread Manne

These spiderwebs really caught our attention.

Image via Mujer Activa

We're obsessed with these spooky jack-o-lanterns!

Image via Nail Nerd

Spiderman couldn't have done a better job on these nails.

Image via Pinterest

For a monster, Frankenstein looks pretty adorable.

Image via Blanket Print Nails

A twist on the reverse French manicure with tiny spiders? Count us in.

Image via Amber Did It!

The Frankenstein's have arrived!

Image via Mad Manis

I see you!

Image via The Halloween Tree

We love that this manicure encompasses the metallic French trend plus Halloween.

Image via makeupandbeautycare.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

From Honey Boo Boo To Gangnam Style: We Predict 2012’s Top Halloween Costumes...

From Honey Boo Boo To Gangnam Style: We Predict 2012’s Top Halloween Costumes...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share