18 Halloween Nail Art Ideas That’ll Make You Feel Festive

There’s a select few of us who really can’t wait until the 31st to let our Halloween freak flag fly—but since wearing a full-on costume every day in October is unrealistic (and, uh, totally awkward), there’s Halloween nail art to hold us over until we can go all out.

The added bonus? Halloween nail art totally works for those who aren’t all that into dressing up, but still want to feign a costume. Even if you decide to go the way of simple black attire and a pair of animal ears a la Gretchen Weiners, you can always dress up your nails as the main event.

We’ve searched through some of the best Halloween nail art around to bring you the 18 manicures for some spooky inspiration. From ghosts to monsters to candy corn, there’s a little bit of nail art for everyone. Interested in getting the bloody (yet high fashion) nails? Watch our how-to video here. Whatever you choose, it’s sure to be boo-tiful.

Originally published October 2012. Updated September 2017.