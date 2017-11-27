20 Holiday Hairstyles Inspired by Celebrities

Just when you think you’ve tackled your holiday shopping list, there’s another stressor lurking: holiday parties. The holidays manage to be equally cheesy and garish as they can be chic and sophisticated, and finding a way to look relaxed and cool while also effortlessly elegant can be one heck of a puzzle to solve.

While we can’t dress you for the party (and we really do wish we could fairy godmother ourselves to your closet with an armful of gorgeous gowns), we can help you get some hairstyle inspiration. Our favorite source? Celebrities. Maybe it’s because they literally have a team of people employed to make them look stunning, but they alway seem to take every ounce of their look, particularly their hair, to stunning lengths.

Bump up the glam of your topknot, try a classy chignon or flaunt a sleek ponytail. These celebrities will give you the inspiration you need to try it.