StyleCaster
Share

20 Holiday Hairstyles Inspired by Celebrities

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Holiday Hairstyles Inspired by Celebrities

by
1688 Shares
20 Holiday Hairstyles Inspired by Celebrities
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Just when you think you’ve tackled your holiday shopping list, there’s another stressor lurking: holiday parties. The holidays manage to be equally cheesy and garish as they can be chic and sophisticated, and finding a way to look relaxed and cool while also effortlessly elegant can be one heck of a puzzle to solve.

While we can’t dress you for the party (and we really do wish we could fairy godmother ourselves to your closet with an armful of gorgeous gowns), we can help you get some hairstyle inspiration. Our favorite source? Celebrities. Maybe it’s because they literally have a team of people employed to make them look stunning, but they alway seem to take every ounce of their look, particularly their hair, to stunning lengths.

MORE: 101 Party Makeup Ideas to Try Right Now

Bump up the glam of your topknot, try a classy chignon or flaunt a sleek ponytail. These celebrities will give you the inspiration you need to try it.

MORE: 23 Faux Fur Coats to Cozy Up In Now

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
Center-Parted Waves
Center-Parted Waves
Photo: Getty Images
Braided Chignon
Braided Chignon
Photo: Getty Images
Pineappled Curls
Pineappled Curls
Photo: Getty Images
Slicked-Back and Straight
Slicked-Back and Straight
Photo: Getty Images
Double-Banded Curls
Double-Banded Curls
Photo: Getty Images
Braid-Wrapped Ponytail
Braid-Wrapped Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
Messy, Accessorized Bun
Messy, Accessorized Bun
Photo: Getty Images
Flat-Iron Waves
Flat-Iron Waves
Photo: Getty Images
Slicked-Back Ponytail
Slicked-Back Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
Half-Up Curls
Half-Up Curls
Photo: Getty Images
Twisted and Pinned Bun
Twisted and Pinned Bun
Photo: Getty Images
Shiny, Over-the-Shoulder Waves
Shiny, Over-the-Shoulder Waves
Photo: Getty Images
Messy Topknot
Messy Topknot
Photo: Getty Images
Brushed-Out and Swept-Back Curls
Brushed-Out and Swept-Back Curls
Photo: Getty Images
Voluminous Curls
Voluminous Curls
Photo: Getty Images
Braided Crown
Braided Crown
Photo: Getty Images
Sleek and Glossy
Sleek and Glossy
Photo: Getty Images
Va-Va-Voom Waves
Va-Va-Voom Waves
Photo: Getty Images
High, Textured Ponytail
High, Textured Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
Wet-Look Bun
Wet-Look Bun
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Luxe Fur Stoles to Wear All Winter Long

20 Luxe Fur Stoles to Wear All Winter Long
  • Center-Parted Waves
  • Braided Chignon
  • Pineappled Curls
  • Slicked-Back and Straight
  • Double-Banded Curls
  • Braid-Wrapped Ponytail
  • Messy, Accessorized Bun
  • Flat-Iron Waves
  • Slicked-Back Ponytail
  • Half-Up Curls
  • Twisted and Pinned Bun
  • Shiny, Over-the-Shoulder Waves
  • Messy Topknot
  • Brushed-Out and Swept-Back Curls
  • Voluminous Curls
  • Braided Crown
  • Sleek and Glossy
  • Va-Va-Voom Waves
  • High, Textured Ponytail
  • Wet-Look Bun
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share