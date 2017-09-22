Let These 10 Celebrity Hairstyles Inspire Your Entire Halloween Look

If we’re being honest, coming up with a Halloween costume is kind of a pain. Don’t get us wrong, we definitely enjoy the process, but it is some serious work—especially when you have absolutely no idea what direction you want to go in. Failure to pull the trigger on a costume usually leads to some whacked out get-up thrown together at the last second that is nowhere near as cool as what you’d dreamed your costume would be. There’s always next year, right?

Yeah, we’ve all been there. But instead of being blah and boring this year, grab your inspiration from a hairstyle. As long as you can rock your hair, the rest of the outfit will quickly fall in line. So we found the best celebrity hairstyles that can be turned into surprisingly quick and easy costumes. And yes, we gave you a bunch of costume ideas, too, because we’re nice like that. Click through to get inspired!

Originally published September 2016. Updated September 2017.