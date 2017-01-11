The 35 Best Celebrity Braids of All Time

There’s something so magical and mystical about a really intricate, beautiful braid. Logically, you know that what you’re staring at is a braid, and you know that it wasn’t created by a team of wizards and fairies, but somehow, a really gorgeous braid can suddenly become this totally mesmerizing work of art, if done correctly. And if you’re a celebrity with an actual team of wizard-like hairstylists, your braids are always done correctly, and then, in those rare and wonderful moments, you really, truly do look magical.

At least, that’s what we think, but we’re biased, because we’re braidophiles (is that a thing? We’re making it a thing). Still, even if you think a braid is a braid is a braid, we’re willing to bet that not even you can’t resist a bunch of inspiring braid pictures from red carpets over the years. We’re talkin’ the best of the best braids to have ever graced the heads of our favorite celebrities, all in one place, to satisfy your wildest braid-loving dreams. Click through to see our favorites, and then try them out on yourselves!