Too Faced Partners With Blogger Jackie Aina to Extend Its Foundation Shades

Beauty companies are finally acknowledging the importance of shade diversity. So much so, that fan favorite Too Faced, has enacted the saying “better late than never” by teaming up with seasoned beauty blogger, Jackie Aina, to extend the range of their already established Born This Way Foundation.

Aina has long been a proponent of diversity in beauty, making her the perfect person to assure other WoC are taken care of this time around. Last month when Tarte missed the mark with their Shape Tape Foundation, she made a “I Don’t See Color” video in response to people asking why there was such outrage to the lack of inclusion.

In the video, she applied makeup under a black and white filter to later reveal she used all the wrong shades/color combinations, clearly demonstrating that color indeed makes a difference.

Her most recent clip, titled “Get Glam With Me,” is where she showed off one of her new shades from the Too Faced collaboration. When it came time to apply foundation she said “I can’t show you the foundation that I’m using—well, technically I can…” and then held it up to the camera. That’s when she let the secret out saying, “It’s Too Faced Born This Way. BUT it’s my new shade — that I created!”

As she applied the new foundation, she commented on how now it’s a foundation she’ll actually wear, instead of one she would’ve if she “really wanted to make it work.” She continued, “[It’s a] new shade for golden realness, it does exactly what I want it to. Perfect amount of coverage, let’s my skin breathe. I wouldn’t change a single thing about formula finish, up until recently I would’ve changed the colors, but we’ve solved that mystery.”

She didn’t say any specific dates, besides “soon, soon, soon,” and also didn’t elaborate on the different shades she’s created. But with her knowledge of darker skin tones, we know they’re going to be killer. We can’t wait.