Too Faced Asked to Stop Making Claim About ‘Better Than Sex’ Mascara

There are countless beauty products that tote “too good to be true” benefits, but none have a more notorious reputation than Too Faced’s ‘Better Than Sex’ mascara. Its hourglass-shaped brush and collagen-fueled formula have made it a cult favorite for the lash-obsessed. But now, its untarnished reputation is on the line.

Last week, the Better Business Bureau’s National Advertising Division requested that the brand remove certain claims from the product packaging. The one they’re specifically troubled by says the mascara will deliver “1,944 percent more volume” and even offers before/after photos as evidence.

In addition to requesting this claim be removed from photos and online videos, the NAD also says it’s bothered “by the advertiser’s test methodology and concerned about the consumer relevance of the test methodology and results.” In short: they don’t believe Too Faced actually has the scientific research to back up their words.

Although the brand has agreed to stop saying that their claims are based on “clinical studies,” they’ve already planned to appeal the NAD’s case.

An official statement to Women’s Wear Daily reads, “Too Faced strongly stands behind its claims, and has appealed NAD’s decision in this case. The tests used to establish these claims were conducted using sound methodology at a highly-regarded independent laboratory, and the results support not only the 1,944% claim, but also the Before-and-After photographs at issue.”

Whether customers are buying the product because of scientific claims or word of mouth is still up in the air. However, we have just one question: is this mascara actually better than sex?