Tom Ford’s Cardi B.-Inspired Lipstick Has Already Sold Out

Weekend drama aside, the accolades continue to roll in for reality star turned rap queen Cardi B. On Saturday, Tom Ford Beauty announced via Instagram it would be adding a shade inspired by the new mom to its wildly popular BOYS & GIRLS line. (According to Teen Vogue, the shade actually made a sneaky debut backstage at Tom Ford’s Spring 2019 runway show.)

If this is your first time hearing about the collection, here’s a very quick crash course: it’s been around since 2017 and includes over 50 tubes named after the designer’s closest friends and associates. Members of this illustrious group include Kaia Gerber, Kendrick Lamar, and Naomi Campbell, so to be included is a pretty big deal.

And it’s an even bigger deal if your shade sells out a mere hours after hitting shelves. Such was the case for Cardi, who not only confirmed her shade actually existed, but also that it’s no longer available online with a short, but sweet caption that read “Sorry:/…..”

As of now, we’re not sure if the shade will be restocked on the brand’s website or in physical stores, but until then, there are plenty of other vampy shades we recommend getting familiar with.