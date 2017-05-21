10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Shaving Your Legs

We’re not against a little body hair, but there’s just something about rocking a breezy dress with sleek legs that makes you feel so confident. Summer is on the horizon and knowing the exact way to shave your legs for maximum smoothness is imperative—so we’re showing you how.

Below are 10 little known facts about shaving your legs, and some tips to help you get the best shave possible.

1. Exfoliate

Always make sure to exfoliate your skin before shaving. This helps to get rid of dead skin cells that could clog up your razor—it also works to prevent a close shave which can lead to cuts or razor burns. You can use a mild scrub or an everyday exfoliant.

2. Don’t forget the lather

Lather is super important for a good, clean shave, but ditch your soap and stick to a shave cream or a pinch of hair conditioner. Soap dries out your skin, while conditioner or a cream based product helps to provide moisture, which makes for a smooth shave.

3. Be gentle

After shaving it’s best to avoid a washcloth or a loofah, as the tugging at newly shaven skin can cause major irritation and can even lead to redness and bumps.

4. Find the best product for you

Like any beauty product, it’s always good to know what works for your skin before buying shaving cream. If your skin is dry and irritable, then stay away from products that contain alcohol or fragrance.

5. Last, but definitely not least

When shaving, it’s best to wait until the end of your shower before pulling out the razor. The heat and steam from your shower help soften your hair and open up your pores which make shaving much easier.

6. Your thighs matter too

Most women skip the thigh area, but we’re not really sure why. Thighs need love, too!

7. Longer strokes don’t always make for a better shave

This is a common misconception when it comes to shaving, but in order to get the best results shave in smaller strokes without pushing too hard. If you constantly have to go over an area more than once, chances are that your razor is dull and needs to be changed.

8. Yes, there is such a thing as the “right razor”

Finding the right razor is the first step in quelling your shaving anxiety, and the right tool is one that is rounded, with a pivoting head and a handle with a soft grip. The perfect razor also has more blades, which means that you don’t have to go over the same area more than once.

9. Moisture is key

Your legs need moisture, too! When your legs are dry give them some TLC with a moisturizing lotion. This helps to reduce the chances of ingrown hairs and rashes.

10. Give those babies some SPF

After shaving your skin is obviously bare and more susceptible to the sun’s glare, so don’t forget to stock up on some SPF filled lotion and try a product that’s not super greasy but provides the right amount of moisture.

Originally published April 2014. Updated May 2017.