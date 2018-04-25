Everyone Looked Amazing at This Year’s TIME 100 Gala

Last night, Time Magazine celebrated its illustrious “TIME 100” list with a star-studded gala that delivered an unexpected rush of beauty inspo. Although all of the recipients–chosen from various industries (fashion, entertainment and politics, to name a few)–weren’t in attendance, we still had stunners like Jennifer Lopez, Yara Shahidi and Padma Lakshmi to convince us that the eyeshadow palette gathering dust atop our dresser deserves some attention. If your eyes weren’t peeled to Instagram like our’s, here’s what you missed:

Transgender rights activist Janet Mock rarely misses a beat and last night was no exception as she arrived in the metallic eyeshadow look of our dreams. She also wore a custom piece created by her fellow honoree Christian Siriano.

You’ll be hard-pressed to dig up a beauty look that doesn’t flatter Jennifer Lopez. Before she hit the stage in a curve-hugging bodysuit that made us run to the gym, she embodied the word “flawless” in her signature glowy makeup and long lashes. We. Are. Not. Worthy.

Kesha clearly knows the power of a smoky eye and beach waves. She’s never looked more confident on a red carpet.

Leslie Jones is slowly morphing into a fashionista for the ages. The Christian Siriano muse shut down the red carpet in a custom tuxedo frock by the designer and beauty look inspired by the iconic Grace Jones. *Bows down*

Pastel makeup is tricky, no matter your skin tone or style, so to say we’re impressed by Millie Bobby Brown‘s eyeshadow slay is an understatement.

If her past beauty advice is any indication, Padma Lakshmi knew this colorblocked pink eyeshadow look would be a hit on the red carpet.

And finally, Yara Shahidi effortlessly rocked bold blue shadow and a sleek side bun…because that’s what budding beauty icons do.

Which look is your favorite?