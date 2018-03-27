Tiffany Haddish Says Turpentine (Yes, the Paint Thinner) Keeps Her Healthy

In today’s edition of “questionable celebrity advice,” the hilarious Tiffany Haddish schools us on the benefits of sipping turpentine. In a recent interview with GQ, in which the comedienne told a tale that left us asking, “Who bit Beyoncé?” she also revealed that a teaspoon of turpentine “will not kill you.” In fact, she claims that taking it with some sugar, castor oil, or honey can actually kill a nasty cold. Say what?!

For those who don’t know, turpentine is fluid that can be extracted from pine wood. It’s typically used as a solvent in paint thinners, but some claim it can also be used topically (in oil form) to cure joint pain, or inhaled to treat congestion.

However, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an expert that recommends actually ingesting it, as turpentine may contain an actual poison called turpene that can cause burning and swelling.

Haddish, who learned about turpentine’s medicinal benefits on YouTube and eventually purchased some on Amazon, appears unbothered by the potentially harmful side effects, claiming 19th century slaves drank it in the absence of health care. She also says it improved her clarity on and off stage. Okay, girl.

“My thought patterns was coming quick, quick, quick. Girl, you just look it up. Just do the research,” Haddish told the writer. Oh, and she says it’ll give you “the best doo-doo of your f*cking life.”

Never change, Miss Haddish. But yeah, we’ll definitely be passing on this YouTube-sourced hack—and we don’t recommend trying it at home, either.