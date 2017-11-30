This Reddit User Just Discovered a New Way to Clean Makeup Brushes

Once again, Reddit has blessed us with a new beauty hack. This time, it comes from user MoonlightMichelle in the Makeup Addiction thread. Instead of spending money on a pricey makeup brush cleanser, she saves time, money and space with something you may already own: Dr. Bronner’s liquid soap.

“So this morning I decided to clean my brushes and had ran out of brush cleaner so I used the Dr. Bronner’s liquid soap in Lavender instead,” she said. “IMO it worked better than any brush cleaner I’ve ever used, even the expensive ones from Sephora. My brushes haven’t looked this pretty since I first bought them 🙂 my best discovery of today.”

Dr. Bronner’s, a common household item for many, uses organic and Fair-Trade ingredients with no synthetic preservatives, detergents or foaming agents. They preach and practice progressive business practices like giving free health insurance to employees and their families. And after all that earthy goodness, they offer range in sizing for their products; as in two ounces all the up to a gallon range.

And the best part is a little goes a long way. Reddit user apnuyen says,“This is what I use to clean my brushes! The bottle lasts forever too because it’s so concentrated, I only need a few drops to clean all my brushes (I do it in two batches though since the water gets all mucky) And they have great scents :).”

Both the liquid and bar products work well for brushes and beautyblenders, which means you’ll be left with clean skin and a heftier wallet. We’d like to thank Reddit (and MoonlightMichelle) one last time for being the real beauty MVP.