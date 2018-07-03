The Most Popular Anti-Chafing Products for Sweaty Thighs

As the proud owner of thick and glorious thighs, I can confirm that one of the few downsides to having luscious gams is dealing with inevitable summer chafing. Because for every pair of Daisy Dukes I rock in 90-degree heat, there’s a splotch of red, irritated skin below the waist to match. And while there are always DIY options for keeping chub rub at bay, the truth is I really just want something I can quickly buy and swipe on the go. Time is money, and I don’t have a lot of either.
There are more than enough budget-friendly anti-chafe products to choose from; powders, gels, and sprays included. Ahead are the most popular and frequently top-rated ones if you’re in the same boat as me and need sweet relief.
Bandelettes Elastic Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands
These easy-to-hide bands are made with an anti-slip silicone backing that prevents them from sliding down your leg throughout the day.
$16.99 at Bandelettes
Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Moisturizing Balm
Vegan-approved, water-resistant, and made with plant-derived ingredients, this popular balm guards against chapped skin without feeling super slick or wet.
$9.99 at Body Glide
MedZone ChafeZone
A favorite among athletes and personal trainers, this powerful formula is a must for when your day includes more strenuous activity.
$13.99 at MedZone
Chamois Butt'r for Her
Although this is marketed specifically toward cyclists, the mostly natural non-greasy formula—which includes tea tree oil, shea butter, and aloe vera—can be used anywhere you experience chafing; whether you're on a bike or not.
$14.50 at Amazon
Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick Unscented
A nonscented option for those with super-sensitive skin or an opposition to products with overpowering fragrance.
$6.49 at Walgreens
Lady Anti Monkey Butt
Although this can be used for a multitude of skin irritations, it's especially relieving for the area around your backside that gets easily sweaty after hours of sitting on hot days.
$10.45 on Amazon
Megababe Thigh Rescue
The key ingredients in this anti-friction stick include lime oil, a natural antiseptic for healing irritation, and aloe, for cooling relief.
$14 at megababe
Monistat Complete Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel
This goes on as a gel but dries into a non-greasy, silky finish that promises to guard your skin against redness and chap throughout the day.
$4.84 at Amazon
Skin Slick Anti-Chafe Anti-Blister Spray Skin Lubricant
This skin-soothing waterproof spray will also help you ease your way into tight clothes, swimsuits, and even shoes if you're dealing with blisters.
$8.79 at Amazon
Gooch Guard Chamois Cream
A unisex formula made with all-natural ingredients meant to prevent irritation below the waist and above the knees.
$16.95 at Amazon
2Toms Sport Shield
A roll-on gel formula that provides 24-hour protection against chafing and irritation while engaging in sweat-inducing activity, such as bike-riding and running.
$13 at Amazon
Squeaky Cheeks Natural Foot and Body Powder
In addition to warding off skin irritation, this powder can also be used to prevent odor from settling in your shoes.
$16.95 at Amazon
Lush Silky Underwear
The cornstarch and kaolin base in this Lush favorite soaks up moisture, while cocoa butter gives your sun-parched skin the moisture it needs.
$10.95 at Lush
