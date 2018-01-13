StyleCaster
12 Ultra-Rich Moisturizers for Shielding Your Skin Against the Cold

12 Ultra-Rich Moisturizers for Shielding Your Skin Against the Cold

12 Ultra-Rich Moisturizers for Shielding Your Skin Against the Cold
Subzero temperatures, heavy snowfall and high winds are the hallmarks of a classic winter. And unfortunately, all three factor into our seasonal skin care struggles, too. Braving a cold and airy day usually results in redness, irritation and dryness, even if you don’t have overly problematic skin.

We’ve all had those annoying flaky spots on the corner of our nose! So, whether we like it or not, now is the time to up our moisture intake with a formula that feels like a warm and hydrating blanket for the skin. Ahead are the thickest and creamiest moisturizers for every budget. Your skin will thank you.

STYLECASTER | Ultra-Rich Winter Moisturizers | Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

Dewy skin goals are instantly achieved with this luxurious secret concoction, created by Tillbury and inspired by her work behind the runway.

$100, at Charlotte Tilbury

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
STYLECASTER | Ultra-Rich Winter Moisturizers | Belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb
Belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb

Comfrey leaf, a natural detoxifier and moisturizing, make this cream a must for leaving skin more supple and hydrated.

$38, at Sephora

Photo: Belif
STYLECASTER | Ultra-Rich Winter Moisturizers | CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

This drugstore treatment lays it on thick and works best when applied on damp skin right after a shower or bath.

$15.99, at Ulta

Photo: CeraVe
STYLECASTER | Ultra-Rich Winter Moisturizers | Clinique Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
Clinique Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

This fragrance-free gel-cream is enhanced by the brand's exclusive Auto-Replenishing technology, that encourages the skin to create its own internal water source.

$12-$52.50, at Clinique

Photo: Clinique
STYLECASTER | Ultra-Rich Winter Moisturizers | Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream

This whip is made with six different rare African oils that lock in moisture and keep it there for hours after application.

$60, at Drunk Elephant

Photo: Drunk Elephant
STYLECASTER | Ultra-Rich Winter Moisturizers | IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream

This quick-absorbing cream was developed with plastic surgeons and combines a mix of ingredients that plump skin (hyaluronic acid) and diminish fine lines (collagen).

$48, at IT Cosmetics

Photo: IT Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Ultra-Rich Winter Moisturizers | Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

This squalane-infused every hydrator has been tested and proven to withstand all of your outdoor winter adventures.

$27.50, at Kiehl's

Photo: Kiehl's
STYLECASTER | Ultra-Rich Winter Moisturizers | La Mer Moisturizing Cream
La Mer Moisturizing Cream

Countless celebs swear by this pricey French classic, thanks its ultra-rich "Miracle Broth" formula, chock full of moisturizing ingredients.

$170, at La Mer

Photo: La Mer
STYLECASTER | Ultra-Rich Winter Moisturizers | Mario Badescu Honey Moisturizer
Mario Badescu Honey Moisturizer

Honey is the ultimate emollient for delivering intense moisture to the skin, making this product a must for curing severely dry skin.

$25, at Mario Badescu

Photo: Mario Badescu
STYLECASTER | Ultra-Rich Winter Moisturizers | Olay Regenerist Deep Hydration Regenerating Moisturizer
Olay Regenerist Deep Hydration Regenerating Moisturizer

Not only is this an intense moisturizer; it also contains exfoliating properties that'll help regenerate fresh skin cells without leaving a greasy residue behind.

$16.29, at Target

Photo: Olay
STYLECASTER | Ultra-Rich Winter Moisturizers | Pond's Dry Skin Cream
Pond's Dry Skin Cream

A drugstore classic with a signature smell we still can't get enough of.

$8.49, at Walgreens

Photo: Pond's
STYLECASTER | Ultra-Rich Winter Moisturizers | Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream
Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream

This new moisturizer is made with a ReNeura Technology that reawakens the skin's sensors, making them more receptive to absorption.

$48, at Shiseido

Photo: Shiseido

