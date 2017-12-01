StyleCaster
The Ordinary is Coming to Sephora This Month

Ask anyone who’s ever stepped foot in Sephora and they’ll tell you how easy it is to drop a pretty penny in there. Their range of brands and products is something we just can’t keep our hands off of, and honestly, we don’t want to. That’s why when we heard Canadian cult-favorite brand, The Ordinary, is set to hit Sephora shelves, our hands (and wallets) started tingling.

More money doesn’t mean a lot of money, though, because The Ordinary offers skincare products like retinoids, oils, and serums for under $20. If oils and serums aren’t your cup of tea, they also have a collection of 42 foundations—21 serum-based and 21 highly pigmented.

We know December 20 is a long way away, so we put together a list of items you can snag from the brand’s website right now. Think of it as a test run, or just mark down what you’ll be looking for in 19 days.

the ordinary caffeine The Ordinary is Coming to Sephora This Month

The Ordinary

Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG 

This one reduces the appearance of puffy eyes.

$6.70 at The Ordinary

the ordinary serum The Ordinary is Coming to Sephora This Month

The Ordinary

Serum Foundation

Achieve ample coverage with this lightweight formula.

$6.70 at The Ordinary 

the ordinary rose hip The Ordinary is Coming to Sephora This Month

The Ordinary

100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil

Use this for head to toe moisture.

$9.80 at The Ordinary

